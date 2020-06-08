Eating a well-cared and balanced diet has multiple benefits, including for skin care

Due to skin aging, wrinkles inevitably appear. However, it is a process that can be reduced or delayed. In addition to wrinkles, blemishes also appear, and the skin becomes drier and even thinner.

At this point, diet is a key factor in improving these signs of aging. Here we talk a little more about it.

Foods to reduce wrinkles

According to an article in the Hello Doctor portal, magic recipes do not exist, but it is possible to make a good combination of foods to reduce wrinkles. Creating tasty dishes using the right ingredients is a way to eat well and contribute to the good condition of the skin.

One of these foods is fish. Sardines, like trout or wild salmon, contain proteins that help repair skin health. This is due to Omega 3, which is rich in fatty acids that help keep skin supple and radiant.

Olive oil, essential for everything

Olive oil has been used by Egyptians since ancient times for skin care. In the same way, thanks to its antioxidant and nutritional properties, it can be used to hydrate the skin, and use it in different foods, which provides the necessary nutrients for the body.

On the other hand, turmeric is considered a good anti-inflammatory because it contains antioxidant properties. It also helps keep skin firm and toned, as well as radiant.

Avocado: A good dose of vitamins

Photo: Foodie Factor / Pexels

Avocado lovers have one more reason to eat it: it contains vitamins E and D. These vitamins, among other things, help fight the damage caused by free radicals. It also favors the formation of collagen, which contributes to maintaining the elasticity of the skin, as well as its softness.

Other foods that help the health of the skin are: coconut, melon, cocoa and blueberries. So, these foods need to be included in the diet to improve the condition of the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.