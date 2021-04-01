What are the best foods to reduce painful endometriosis symptoms?

Being a woman is not easy. It is true that for some women the period can be much more painful and complicated than for others, however there are some gynecological conditions that significantly deteriorate the quality of life of thousands of women in the world. One of the most common today is endometriosis, is a condition in which the tissue normally found inside the uterus grows on the outside. The tissue that lines the uterus is called the endometrium, this is where the name of this condition comes from. Endometriosis is often a painful disorder that occurs primarily in the pelvic area and occurs mostly in women of reproductive age.

The numbers don’t lie. It is estimated, according to data released by the Endometriosis Foundation of America, that in the United States this disease affects 1 in 10 women during their reproductive years. It stands out as an extremely painful condition and its symptoms tend to worsen during menstruation. Although it is rare for this tissue to extend beyond the fallopian tubes, the ovaries, and the tissues that line the pelvic area; in acute cases it can happen.

Signs and symptoms include: pelvic pain, increased pain during periods and intercourse, painful bowel movements and urination, heavy periods or bleeding between periods, fatigue, diarrhea, bloating, constipation, low back pain, and severe cramps. The worrying thing is that endometriosis significantly affects the quality of life of women and when it is not treated, it can lead to infertility. There is also a slightly increased risk of ovarian cancer or adenocarcinoma in people with a history of endometriosis.

Today there is no 100% proven cure to treat this condition, however it is possible to control it with comprehensive care. That is why medical supervision is essential, complementary to a healthy lifestyle that stands out for quality nutrition and daily physical activity. Good rest and proper stress management are also important.

What are the most recommended foods?

There is no diet that as such is designed to combat endometriosis, however gynecologists agree that the quality of the food that women consume has a considerable influence on the management of the disease. Betting on the consumption of seasonal ingredients and of natural origin is very important, to look for a good hormonal balance, control inflammation and pain. Experts recommend following a well-balanced, nutrient-rich diet, mainly plant-based and full of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber.

– Fruits and vegetables are essential. Bet on the consumption of green leafy vegetables, citrus fruits, cruciferous vegetables, beets and berries.

– Do not forget to integrate foods rich in fiber. The best alternatives are fruits and vegetables, complement a plant-based diet integrating legumes, whole grains, seeds and fortified grains.

– The importance of healthy fats. Bet on the best sources of essential fatty acids, integrate foods such as avocado, olive oil, nuts, seeds and fish such as salmon, sardines, herring, trout and tuna.

– Prioritize foods rich in iron. Iron is the most important mineral in the diet of women with endometriosis, since heavy bleeding often causes deficiencies. Go for foods like spinach, seafood, red meat, legumes, pumpkin seeds, quinoa, turkey, broccoli, tofu, and dark chocolate.

Some specialists recommend keeping a diary of the food consumed per day, in order to report any symptoms or triggers. A good alternative is have the supervision of a nutritionist, to plan the meals that work best to decrease endometriosis symptoms.

Some supplements that may be helpful:

Complementary to nutrition, there are some supplements that are a great ally and are associated with wonderful benefits for improve gynecological health. In fact, there is a study, in which 59 women with endometriosis were involved. The participants received a supplement of 1,200 international units (IU) of vitamin E and 1,000 IU of vitamin C, the findings were very positive since it was found that all the women showed a reduction of chronic pelvic pain and a decrease in inflammation. Another study published in Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology included supplemental intake of zinc and vitamins A, C, and E. Women with endometriosis who took these supplements peripheral oxidative stress markers decreased and improved antioxidant markers.

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric root, has also been shown to be very helpful as a natural supplement in treatment. Its benefits to improve the symptoms of endometriosis, are related to its anti-inflammatory power. In fact, there is a study led by Chinese researchers, in which it was found that curcumin inhibits endometrial cells by reducing estradiol production.

Last but not least, vitamin D has been shown to be another important supplement in the diet of women with endometriosis. This is suggested by a large study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, which showed that women with a higher level of vitamin D and those with a higher intake of dairy in their diet had a lower rate of endometriosis.

Remember to seek the opinion of a specialist at any warning sign or symptom. Watch your diet, avoid the consumption of processed foods and fast foods, and do physical activity. Activities like meditation and yoga can help, as can good rest and a positive attitude.

