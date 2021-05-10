What are the best foods to recover from postpartum?

Following a balanced diet based on whole foods and of natural origin is not only a basic measure in every healthy pregnancy, it is equally or even more important in the postpartum period and lactation. On many occasions, new moms give special priority to losing the weight they gained during pregnancy and forget a little about how important it is to properly nourish the body. It is simply a fundamental measure to support recovery, milk production, promote good rest and even to combat postpartum depression. Based on this, we undertook the task of making a summary with the most recommended dietary guidelines for this beautiful and challenging stage in the lives of women.

Dietary guidelines for a healthy postpartum:

One of the main mistakes women often make after giving birth is to opt for the carbohydrate restriction with the goal of losing weight faster. However, experts suggest that it is not an entirely healthy option. In fact carbohydrates are necessary for new moms, they are important in the production of breast milk, also for mental health, hormonal regulation and more. Therefore, it is possible to start on the path focused on losing weight gradually and always ensuring adequate calorie consumption, to keep up with the physical and mental demands of caring for a baby. The key is to be patient, eat full meals, and give yourself time.

Postpartum dietary guidelines:

1. Follow a varied, balanced and colorful diet

The first rule of thumb is to choose a wide variety of foods from all the groups. Specifically during the postpartum period, it is recommended to base the diet on the consumption of healthy foods: high biological value proteins, abundant fruits and vegetables, high fiber carbohydrates, healthy fats, nuts and seeds. It is also a good decision to have the supervision of a specialist, especially to take into account what is the adequate caloric intake and the appropriate ranges of macronutrients for each woman. Which vary according to activity levels, body size, weight and specific conditions (for example health problems such as diabetes). The truth is that the nutritional needs of each woman are different and depend on many factors.

Balance diet. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Stay hydrated all day

Medical experts agree that postpartum is a stage in which fluid requirements are increased in women, in fact it is an especially important measure in the case of breastfeeding women. The consumption of 3 liters of water a day is recommendedHowever, hydration needs may vary, therefore thirst will be a good guide. Bet on the consumption of natural liquids such as herbal teas, lemonades, teas and kombucha. Hydration is essential for successful breastfeeding and supports weight loss.

Kombucha. / Photo: Shutterstock

3. Watch your total calorie intake

Basing the diet on an adequate calorie intake is not only important to accelerate weight loss; feeding the body with the right amount of calories will be of great help in keeping the energy and milk supply in optimum condition. According to information released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a breastfeeding mother should consume approximately 2,300 to 2,500 calories per daycompared to 1800-2000 calories for a non-breastfeeding woman. However, individual caloric needs are highly variable, which is why medical supervision is very important.

Calories / Photo: Shutterstock

4. Other important measures

Complementary to a balanced diet, good hydration, it is important that women continue with the intake of prenatal vitamins or specific supplements for postpartum. It is also very important to control caffeine consumption, experts recommend limiting yourself to 300 milligrams or less per day. It is also of vital importance minimize the consumption of empty calories, found in processed foods, fast foods, and snacks that are conspicuous by their high content of sugar, sodium, and saturated fat. Specialists also emphasize the importance of avoiding fish with a high mercury content, such as tuna, mackerel, marlin, shark, swordfish or tilefish. Last but not least, It is vital to limit alcohol consumption while breastfeeding.

Coffee in pregnancy./Photo: Unsplash

