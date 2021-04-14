What are the best foods to prevent glaucoma and other vision problems



Avocado and spinach contain carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin, both of which help keep your eyes healthy.

Photo: Lisia Foto / Pexels

Food is the best source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants for the eyes. The eyes also require nutrients to stay healthy and thus avoid diseases that can cause loss of vision or blindness.

A healthy, balanced diet is key to helping prevent cataracts, macular degeneration, glaucoma, and other vision problems.

Mexicans have a higher risk of glaucoma

Glaucoma is a group of diseases that can damage the optic nerve of the eye. This results in some loss of vision or blindness.

Anyone can develop glaucoma, but some people are at higher risk than others. According to the National Eye Institute in the United States, among those most at risk are African-Americans over 40 years of age; all people over the age of 60, especially those of Mexican descent; and people with family members who have had glaucoma.

Better foods for your eyes

1. Green leafy vegetables

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

Make sure to get plenty of dark leafy greens like spinach, kale, and collard greens. These vegetables are a source of antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, two important carotenoids that are especially concentrated in the tissues of the eyes.

These antioxidants help protect eye cells from free radical damage. protect eye tissues from sunlight damage and reduce the risk of eye changes related to aging.

Your body needs fat to absorb lutein and zeaxanthin, which is why the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics advises eating vegetables with a drizzle of olive oil or a few slices of avocado.

2. Pumpkins, sweet potatoes, and carrots

Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels

Eating pure canned pumpkin brings nutrients to your eyes. Pumpkin is rich in beta-carotene. Beta-carotene is one of the pigments in a group of red, orange, and yellow pigments called carotenoids that provide vitamin A and they are found in fruits and vegetables, among them are carrots, sweet potatoes, papaya. Good fats are also required to absorb beta-carotene and vitamin A.

Vitamin A is important for normal vision. It is an essential component of rhodopsin, a protein that absorbs light at receptors in the retina and supports normal differentiation and function of the conjunctival membranes and cornea. Fish, milk and eggs offer preformed vitamin A.

3. Fatty fish

Photo: Congerdesign / Pixabay

Eating fish high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon or sardines, is also good for your eyes. The DHA in fatty fish is the most complex form of omega-3. DHA can help slow retinal degeneration, including macular degeneration, the most common form of blindness in older people.

While DHA won’t reverse retinal damage, it can help preserve vision, relieve dry eye, and chronic eyelid inflammation.

4. Strawberries and peppers

Photo: Engin Akyurt / Pexels

Consumption of fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C like strawberries, peppers and citrus fruits flatter your eyes.

The National Institutes of Health publish that research studies indicate that vitamin C, combined with other nutrients, may slow the progression of age-related macular degeneration. Some studies indicate that people who consume more vitamin C present in food have a lower risk of cataracts.

5. Almonds

Photo: Kafeel Ahmed / Pexels

Almonds and sunflower seeds are good sources of vitamin E, a nutrient that acts as an antioxidant. Among the effects of vitamin deficiency are muscle weakness and vision problems. Regular consumption of vitamin E can help prevent age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.

In addition to a healthy diet, quitting bad habits like smoking also favors eye care. Smoking increases the risk of diseases such as macular degeneration and cataracts, and can damage the optic nerve.

