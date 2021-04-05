What are the best dairy products for weight loss?

In recent months, much has been said about the best foods to enhance health and accelerate weight loss. Without a doubt one of the groups that has aroused the most curiosity are dairy products, although they have been subject to some controversy, today we know that they are a great nutritional ally that accelerates the weight loss process. So stocking the refrigerator with the best milk, cheese and yogurt options is a good dietary addition that makes it easy to lose those extra pounds. There is also a recent study, which endorses the virtues of dairy consumption for speed up fat burning without drastically cutting calories.

According to the study that was published in Obesity Research and which was supported by the National Dairy Council, it showed that obese adults who ate a diet rich in dairy lost significantly more weight and fat than those who ate a diet low in dairy that contained the same amount of calories Wonderful find for cheese lovers! Among the most relevant conclusions, the researcher who led the study; Michael Zemel, professor of nutrition and medicine at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, stated the following: “If you compare a diet rich in dairy with a diet poor in dairy, you can almost double the rate of weight and fat loss with the same calorie restriction level. ”

Based on this, in many people a real interest has been aroused around dairy products and their role in weight loss. Among the main questions in this regard are What are the best dairy options for weight loss? How many servings is it advisable to consume? Read on to clear up any questions and successfully integrate them into any weight loss focused meal plan.

The best dairy options for weight loss:

1. Regular yogurt

The natural and regular yogurt (of course without added sugars or flavorings), is a great dietary addition that helps increase the body’s fat burning. One of the great nutritional benefits of regular yogurts is that they contain probiotics, a friendly bacteria that can help reduce the amount of fat the body absorbs and significantly benefits digestive and intestinal health. It is worth mentioning that cells that contain calcium burn more fat than those that do not, so starting the day with a breakfast that contains a good natural yogurt is a great idea to accelerate weight loss.

2. Greek yogurt

The delicious and creamy Greek yogurt increases the levels of hormones that promote satiety. It is one of the richest and most enjoyable variants, since it is made by eliminating the whey and other liquids and thus results in a yogurt with much more texture. It is very important to choose the natural Greek yogurt options free of any additives to obtain its full nutritional properties. Its acidic flavor goes perfect with nuts, seeds and berries, which enhances its nutritional benefits by increasing its content in minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and fiber. What’s more Greek yogurt is a great culinary complement, is perfect as a substitute for sour cream in sauces and dressings. Finally, its perfect combination of proteins of high biological value, healthy fats and probiotics, is everything the body needs to lose weight faster and burn fat with great health.

3. Cottage cheese

One of the main beliefs around dairy consumption and weight loss is that it is necessary to give up cheese. However, this is false and it is important to mention that not all types of cheese are the same. In fact, studies suggest that calcium in cheese can help prevent fat build-up And the reason is simpler than we think since they have the ability to prevent cellular changes in the body that cause fat deposits. In particular, the most recommended variant to accelerate weight loss is cottage cheese, there is a study published in Appetite in which it was found that the effects of cottage cheese are similar to those of eggs. Cottage cheese is an excellent source of protein and is also low in calories, plus it’s packed with nutrients like B vitamins, calcium, phosphorus, and selenium The best? It is a great source for energy, without gaining weight and without cooking. The only recommendation is to bet on the low sodium variants.

4. Low-fat milk

Milk is a very nutritious complete food, it provides energy, proteins of high biological value, vitamins and minerals (especially a lot of calcium). It has the immense virtue of being hydrating and comforting, and of course it is rich in fat. Nutritionists recommend consuming low-fat milk to keep your metabolism active, lose weight, and increase muscle mass. Specifically, low-fat chocolate milk can be a great post-workout snack. According to a recent report, chocolate milk is an excellent post-exercise recovery drink and the reason is because it contains the double the protein and carbohydrates compared to regular milk or popular sports drinks. The combination of carbohydrates, proteins and electrolytes in milk helps your muscles recover faster. The only rule? Watch your portions and never choose the sugary variants.

How many servings to consume?

Eat three to four servings of dairy products a day is more effective in enhancing weight loss efforts than calcium supplementation only with calcium-fortified pills or foods Why is calcium important? In the same study led by Obesity Research, it was found that people who eat a diet rich in calcium are more successful in losing weight. As if that were not enough, it also shows that the type of calcium in dairy products is the one that helps the most to lose weight. The reason? The calcium is a critical factor in controlling how the body manages calories and dairy is one of the best dietary sources of calcium. They also have the immense advantage of not increasing the daily caloric intake, while positively influencing the amount of weight and fat that is lost.

