What are the best cryptocurrencies to buy in April?

The cryptocurrency market advances in the last trading week of March, Bitcoin is trading very close to the resistance of $ 60,000, and for now everything indicates that the price could rise above this level again. The cryptocurrency market continues to attract institutional investors, and according to the latest news, Tesla will now accept Bitcoin as payment for its cars.

Cryptocurrencies are increasingly becoming an accepted part of the financial landscape, and more institutions are now moving towards adoption. It would be a bit silly to ignore a $ 1 trillion market cap, no doubt, but low liquidity remains a major obstacle for Bitcoin to evolve into its own asset class from valuations alone, ”Deutsche Bank reported last week .

If this positive trend continues, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple could be some of the best in April. It’s also important to mention that PayPal CEO Dan Schulman recently announced plans to delve deeper into the world of cryptocurrencies in a bid to compete in today’s fintech era.

“We all know that today’s financial system is outdated and we can imagine a future where transactions are completed in seconds, not days; a future where transactions should be less expensive to complete; and a future that enables everyone to be part of the digital economy, not just the rich, “said Dan Schulman.

Another positive news is that Goldman Sachs announced this week that it would begin offering cryptocurrencies to its customers in the second quarter. Some analysts say that Bitcoin could break above $ 70,000 in April, which would certainly positively influence the price of Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple.

Ethereum (ETH) is very close to the $ 2,000 resistance level

Ethereum (ETH) price is advancing in the last days of March and, for now, there are no signs of a trend reversal. Ethereum could advance further in the ongoing bull market, and if the price once again jumps above $ 2,000, the next price target could be around $ 2,200 or even $ 2,500.

On the other hand, if the price falls below $ 1,600, it would be a strong “sell” signal, and we have our way to the $ 1,400 support level.

Litecoin (LTC) has found strong support above $ 180

Litecoin has advanced from $ 122 above $ 240 since early January 2021, and the current price is hovering around $ 195.

Critical support levels are $ 180 and $ 160; $ 220 and $ 240 represent the important resistance levels. If the price jumps back above $ 220, it would be a signal to trade Litecoin (LTC), and the next price target could be around $ 240.

Ripple (XRP) May Advance Above $ 0.70 Resistance Again

Ripple (XRP) price is currently trading below $ 0.60, but the technical picture implies that the price may rise above the resistance of $ 0.70 again in April.

If the price jumps above $ 0.60, it would be a signal to buy Ripple (XRP), but if the price falls below $ 0.40, it would be a firm “sell” signal and a trend reversal signal.

