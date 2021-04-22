What are the best cheeses to eat if you have high blood pressure



Fresh mozzarella cheese is one of the low sodium cheese options.

Cheese is one of the foods that can increase your blood pressure. This is due to its high sodium content. Therefore, you must be careful in the type of cheeses you choose. Cheese can be a healthy option for your blood pressure if you eat it in moderation and choose low-sodium cheeses.

High blood pressure or hypertension is when the force of the blood pushing against the blood vessel walls, is too high.

Cheeses to avoid

Cheeses to avoid include processed, hard, and spreadable cheeses; such as American cheese, cheddar, muenster. Also cottage cheese and buttermilk.

What are the best cheeses if you have high blood pressure

1. Swiss cheese, feta cheese and Parmesan

Dietitian, food and nutrition expert Rosanne Rust notes in Live Strong that “2 tablespoons of Swiss cheese, feta cheese and Parmesan per serving provide a flavor boost with minimal sodium.”

2. Ricotta cheese

Rust also recommends that you choose ricotta cheese over regular cottage cheese, as it ensures that some cottage cheese is quite high in sodium compared to ricotta or hard cheeses.

3. Goat cheese, mozzarella or cream cheese

Cleveland Clinic also recommends opting for goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, and light, skimmed cream cheese.

The American Heart Association (AHA) also suggests choose preferably low-fat cheeses (with skim or low-fat milk with no more than 3 grams of fat per ounce and no more than 2 grams of saturated fat).

Why does sodium raise blood pressure?

Cleveland Clinic explains that when you consume too much salt your body retains additional water to “wash” the salt from your body. The added water puts pressure on the heart and blood vessels.

How much salt should I consume per day?

Increased blood pressure can be one of the signs that you are eating too much salt. High salt intake is associated with hypertension and also with an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.

The World Health Organization recommends consuming less than 2 grams of sodium per day, which is equivalent to 5 grams of salt. One teaspoon of salt equals 2,300 mg of sodium. The AHA recommends an ideal limit of no more than 1,500 mg of sodium per for those with high blood pressure.

The guideline to reduce sodium intake to 1,500 mg does not apply to people who lose large amounts of sodium in sweat, such as competitive athletes and workers exposed to significant heat stress.

Most of the sodium we consume (70%) comes from processed, prepackaged, and restaurant foods. Thus Choosing fewer processed foods can help control sodium intake and reduce the risk of disease.

Always check the Nutrition Facts label and check the sodium content per serving. Sodium is not only in the salt, it is also in other ingredients such as baking soda, sodium nitrate, sodium glutamate, and sodium phosphate.

