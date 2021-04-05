What are the best canned foods for weight loss?



Sardines are an excellent source of omega-3s.

Photo: Laårk Boshoff / Pexels

Not all processed foods are enemies of a healthy weight loss diet. There are minimally processed products such as bagged spinach or processed to ensure nutritional quality and freshness such as canned tomatoes, frozen fruits and vegetables, and canned fish. Instead, Nutritionists prefer that you stay away from highly processed products.

Some canned foods can help you lose unwanted weight. They are practical, accessible, do not spoil quickly and make it easy to eat protein, fruits and vegetables. But there are also unhealthy canned foods, such as fruit in syrup, soups, and other products with a high amount of sugars, added sodium, and other additives.

Best canned foods that can be integrated into a healthy diet:

1. Beans

Photo: Shutterstock

Canned beans provide you with two components that help promote weight loss: protein and fiber. The Harvard Nutrition Source notes that the soluble and insoluble fiber and protein content in these legumes can increase feelings of fullness and increase calorie expenditure through thermogenesis.

Beans are low in calories, low in fat, and low on the glycemic index. In addition, they are rich in folate, iron, phosphorus and other nutrients that are beneficial to your body.

You should be aware that there are unhealthy versions of any canned food, including beans. Look for versions low in sodium or without added salt. Draining and rinsing the beans can also reduce their sodium content. Baked beans would not be the healthiest option. They are often loaded with saturated fat, sugar, and unnecessary additives.

2. Canned fish

Photo: Shutterstock

Canned fish is a simple and inexpensive way to get protein and omega-3 fatty acids.

“Canned salmon, tuna, sardines, smoked herring and other types of fish are practically on par with fresh fish.. They provide as many heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids as fresh fish, and sometimes more, ”publishes Harvard Health magazine.

Canned fish is highly nutritious and options like tuna in water are low in calories. Canned fish tends to be higher in sodium than fresh fish but does not exceed the recommended daily limits, you can choose the brands that have less salt and balance your consumption for the day.

3. Fruit

Photo: Shutterstock

Increasing your fruit intake can help you lose weight and live longer. Fruits and vegetables are nutritious, and most are low in calories and fat. They add volume to dishes and can give the feeling of being full thanks to the water and fiber they contain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Fruit is a good snack. Go for the canned version that has juice, not syrup.

4. Canned pumpkin

Photo: PxHere

Canned pumpkin can offer a number of health benefits. It is nutritious and rich in antioxidants. It is packed with vitamin A and fiber. The natural pumpkin puree without additives –not the canned pumpkin pie mix– is healthy, low in calories and rich in nutrients.

5. Variety of canned vegetables

Photo: Ella Olsson / Pexels

Canned corn, artichokes, green beans, and peas, are some of the good vegetable options when they are low in sodium and without added salt. They are low in fat and rich in fiber, they also provide vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Ready to add to salads, pasta and stews.

It is important to read the label and ingredient list on canned foods. Many of these products do not contain added ingredients. Go for canned foods that are low in sodium and have no added sugar.

