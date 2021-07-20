The autoflowering seeds They have become the perfect products for people who are just starting out in cannabis cultivation. They are the result of the mixture of the Ruderalis variety with the Indica or the Sativa and stand out for their automatic flowering and not for the change of photoperiods. Therefore, it greatly facilitates the work of people who still do not have much credit in crops and are starting with their first plants. If you also want to try these innovative products, stay with us, because we are going to answer the big question before purchasing them: What are the best autoflowering seeds?

At present they can be found many varieties of autoflowering seeds that you can buy, without going any further, in the specialized stores of The Green Brand. Using these products, non-photoperiodic plants are created that have the ability to flower on their own after 2 to 4 weeks of growth, so they can be considered to need less time to grow. They will appear small and compact compression, although they can reach up to 100 centimeters in height and even offer several harvests per season.

Autoflowering seeds allow growing indoors and outdoors, have a shorter and faster harvest period, provide a great ease of cultivation and they offer more crops during the year. It is a variety that has a smaller size that will not be greater than 100 centimeters in height. All in all, they provide great resistance against pests, fungi and other inclement weather.

G14 Auto by Fast Buds

One of the best alternatives is G14 Auto by Fast Buds, an ideal plant to carry out dry BHO or resin extractions, parental of the mythical G13 grows strong and is easy to grow. This is one of the best because it can be grown in all types of terms, It is discreet in growth and compact body, mainly indica and with great resistance to sudden changes in temperature. Of course, one of the most practical and easy to maintain.

With this variety you will get cannabis with the flavor very sweet, with a hint of high-quality hash, it looks like you’re smoking with a mix of weed and chocolate. The effect is totally relaxing, a feeling of well-being that relieves stress and anxiety in a few hits.

Auto Super Skunk

Auto Super Skunk is one of the most recommended for outdoors. It is one of the most resinous varieties, with which you can, apart from obtaining very good quality crops, good extractions of its leaves when cutting it. It is the autoflowering version of the mythical original season Super Skunk, which has conquered every corner of the planet for its power and flavor both in outdoor crops and in crops under artificial light.

It usually takes just over 60 days to finish its cycle, resulting in a fast and commercial plant. Its flavor is earthy and strong, very recognizable Skunk for its sweetness and citrus tones.