What are the best appetite suppressant foods?

Controlling your appetite is one of the main challenges to lose weight more effectively and quickly. The truth is that no matter how simple it sounds, it can be quite a challenge and if we do not pay attention it is very likely that we will end up falling into excesses that lead to weight gain. By definition appetite is the psychological desire to eat food And this is precisely why it is different from hunger, which is a physiological necessity. The good news is that there are foods that provide nutrients and specific characteristics to control appetite in the healthiest way and thus continue to benefit weight loss.

Based on this, we set about making a selection of the best appetite suppressant food sources. The best of all is that they are characterized by being very accessible ingredients, simple and easy to integrate into the diet, they shine for their high content in water and fiber. They also have the immense advantage of add volume to meals and therefore they are characterized by their satiating power, the best of all is that integrating this type of food in the diet is associated with other magnificent health benefits. They are the best ally to consume fewer calories, eat more nutritious and balanced, and thanks to their low caloric density we can consume them in greater proportion.

1. Almonds

In just a handful of almonds you will find the best ally to control appetite in the most delicious, satisfying and nutritious way. A handful of almonds is a rich source of antioxidants, vitamin E and magnesium, their content in all these essential nutrients makes them a natural appetite suppressant. In fact, according to a study presented at the Obesity Society Annual Scientific Meeting, almonds are the healthy refrigeration and perfect slimming.

Almonds./Photo: Shutterstock

2. Coffee

Coffee is not only one of the most consumed beverages in the world and one of the most powerful natural stimulants, it is packed with health and antioxidant properties. It is considered a good ally to lose weight, since it is of great help to stimulate metabolism and is a great appetite suppressant. These benefits are related to its caffeine content, for those afternoons with a lot of craving for sweet foods a cup of black coffee (without sugar or dairy) accompanied by a handful of almonds or an apple is simply perfect!

Coffee. / Photo: Pexels

3. Avocado

Lately avocados are everywhere, it is undeniable that they are going through a burning moment and it is completely justifiable they are a nutritional treasure that benefits health in every way. They stand out for their high content in healthy fiber and monounsaturated fats for the heart, in addition both nutrients are the combination to suppress the appetite. They are a most satisfying, comforting and versatile food, half a piece accompanied by mixed vegetables and tuna is the perfect snack to forget your appetite for several hours While you watch the weight!

Avocado toast. / Photo: Pexels

4 apples

He says it well to the saying “an apple a day from the doctor will free you” and also from the scale. Apples are one of the most recommended fruits to lose weight and maintain it, their composition is incredibly rich in nutrients and they are the most satisfying. Best of all, no matter the variety, apples act as an extraordinary appetite suppressant for a number of reasons: They are rich in a type of fiber called pectin that fills them with digestive benefits and makes them very satisfying. They also have the ability to regulate glucose and increase energy levels favoring the burning of calories. Finally, the apples require a long time to chew, which helps control anxiety to eat and helps you consume fewer calories.

Apples / Photo: Pixabay

5. Sweet potato

The sweet potato is a food that simply cannot be absent when we want to lose weight, maintain it and control our appetite. It is one of the better sources of slow-absorbing carbohydrates, which is directly related to its satiating potential and its ability to suppress appetite. It is also very rich in vitamins A and C, considered powerful antioxidants that fight inflammation and with it also the weight loss benefits. Best of all, it is a very accessible, generous and versatile vegetable, it lends itself to creating all kinds of exquisite combinations.

Sweet potato salad. / Photo: Shutterstock

6. Plums

Plums on many occasions go unfairly unnoticed, the truth is that it is a very nutritious fruit and low in calories, they are perfect to attack those sweet afternoon cravings. Among its qualities to suppress the appetite is its high content in water, fiber and potassium, which makes them incredibly satiating and gives them great cleansing properties. They also attract attention for their powerful antioxidants that accelerate metabolism and promote greater calorie burning.

Plums / Photo: Shutterstock

7. Vegetable soup

One of the most wonderful and comforting appetite suppressants is soups The secret? They should be light, dairy-free and with plenty of vegetables. The simple fact of consuming a very hot cup of soup will make a significant difference in appetite levels, in addition they are hydrating, healthy, satiating and digestives. Best of all, you can create delicious combinations and take advantage of all the vegetables you have on hand.

Vegetable soup. / Photo: Pixabay

