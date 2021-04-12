What are the best 5 foods that help improve blood flow



Cocoa contains plant chemicals that help relax blood vessels.

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

Eating certain foods can improve blood flow. Poor circulation can lead to symptoms such as pain, muscle cramps, numbness, digestive problems, and cold hands or feet.

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute notes that blood carries nutrients and oxygen that organs need to function properly throughout the body. There are several conditions that can cause poor circulationAmong the most common are obesity, diabetes, heart conditions, and arterial problems.

In addition to exercise and medical treatment, some foods can help improve circulation. Here are five of them:

1. Salmon and sardines

Photo: Laårk Boshoff / Pexels

Salmon and sardines are excellent sources of omega-3s. These fatty acids help improve blood vessel function; in higher doses, they lower triglycerides and can relieve inflammation, help keep arteries clean, and improve blood flow.

2. Green tea

Photo: Charlotte May / Pexels

Tea is rich in polyphenols, chemical compounds that act as antioxidants recognized for their anti-inflammatory properties. Scientists at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) and the University of Copenhagen in Denmark have found that antioxidants in tea open ion channels and can relax the muscles that line blood vessels.

The Harvard School of Public Health publishes that antioxidants abundant in tea, reduce the risk of death from cardiovascular disease including stroke.

3. Beet

Photo: PxHere

Beets are rich in natural nitrates, which your body can convert into nitric oxide. Nitric oxide is a powerful vasodilator, relaxes blood vessels and increases blood flow to muscle tissue.

Researchers have also found that beet juice can lower blood pressure.

4. Dark chocolate

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

Cocoa is rich in plant chemicals called flavonoids. Flavonoids promote nitric oxide production It helps to relax blood vessels and improve blood flow. Dark or bitter chocolate contains two to three times more cocoa solids than milk chocolate.

Opt for dark chocolate with 70% or higher cocoa content to get the most flavonoids. The flavonoids in cocoa can offer multiple benefits to your body.

5. Leafy green and cruciferous vegetables

Photo: Magda Ehlers / Pexels

Nitrate-rich foods like spinach and kale can help improve circulation.

Increasing the consumption of cruciferous vegetables, such as cabbage, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and broccoli can benefit the prevention of atherosclerosis according to a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Atherosclerosis refers to the accumulation of fat, cholesterol, and other substances on the walls of the arteries, which can restrict blood flow.

Staying active is one of the best ways to keep your body healthy. Performing cardiovascular exercise such as walking or jogging supports the health of the circulatory system and improves circulation.

–

