Copper is a mineral that helps the production of energy in the body, it is also in charge of keeping the nervous and immune systems in optimal conditions, among other functions. Similarly, sufficient intake helps improve heart health and lowers the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

According to an article by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), the way to obtain them is through foods such as beef and chicken liver, seafood, nuts, seeds, chocolate, potatoes, mushrooms, avocados, whole products, chickpeas, to name a few.

It is also available in many multivitamin supplements, which often come in the form of cupric oxide, cupric sulfate, copper amino acid chelates, and copper gluconate.

It is important to mention that the supplements are almost exclusively for use by people with a malabsorption disorder, the elderly, or patients with celiac disease and Menkes disease.

In those cases, deficiency of this mineral can cause extreme tiredness, lightened skin patches, high levels of cholesterol in the blood, and connective tissue disorders that affect ligaments and skin. Other effects are weak and brittle bones, loss of balance and coordination, as well as an increased risk of infection.

On the other hand, the excess of this mineral causes liver damage, abdominal pain, cramps, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. Toxicity can occur in people with Wilson disease; A rare genetic disorder, likewise occurs if maintenance-free water pipes leak copper into beverages.

According to the NIH, the amount of copper a person needs varies with age. For example, babies six months to one year need 200 micrograms; children from one to three years old, 340; children from four to eight years old, 440; Adults of 19 years, 900 and during pregnancy a thousand micrograms are needed.

However, you should go to a specialist to indicate the amount you need. Notably, most nutrients are obtained through food and drink, according to the federal dietary guidelines for Americans.

