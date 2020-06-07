Did you know that eating ice cream has certain benefits? Forget prejudices and know the surprising benefits of this exquisite taste

Anything that we overeat is harmful to health, that is why the key to a healthy nutrition it’s found on balance. It’s not about classifying food as good or badit is simply important to understand your composition and caloric intake. Without a doubt ice cream is one of your favorite sweet cravings of many and is that being honest eating a good scoop of ice cream is a pleasure irresistible and extremely comfortinghowever it is a product that has been earned some bad popularity largely because it is considered a food rich in calories and saturated fat which leads to weight gain.

The good news is that according to information released by the California Milk Association, eat ice cream occasionally and in healthy portions you can bring big health benefits; Of course everything is directly related to moderation and the composition of the ice creams you consume.

The benefits of eating ice cream:

The icecream It is a food that It is mainly made with milk or yogurt, a portion of these ice cream variants provides the 15% of daily calcium requirements.

Being a product that is made with milk and milk solids It also provides the characteristic benefits of this group of foods, among which its content in vitamin A, D, B12 and essential amino acids, it also contains good levels of substances such as calcium, phosphorus and rivoflavin.

Depending on the flavor, each ice cream can provide additional nutritional properties, as is the case with chocolate ice cream that stands out for its extraordinary antioxidant content and flavonoids, which are related to benefits to lower bad cholesterol and improve cardiovascular health.

Eat ice cream Improves mood, this is due to its content in a amino acid called tryptophan which has the peculiarity of increase serotonin levels, the famous hormone of happiness.

It is a good alternative to provide the body with immediate energy, this is due to its high protein content and also to your contribution in sugar that gives you stimulating properties.

Ice cream is said to be a product derived from certain fermentation process, also when it is made with yogurt as a base it is related to benefits to improve intestinal health and this is an aspect that is directly associated with a strong immune system.

its high calcium content It is a great ally to strengthen bone health, it is a good supplement in the diet of people who suffer from hbrittle bones or conditions like osteoporosis.

Eating ice cream is a good ritual to increase libido, this is due to its benefits to improve the circulation of oxygen in the tissues and its contribution in phosphorus which increases desire and testosterone levels.

As a final recommendation remember the importance of reading product labels wells you consume, in the case of ice cream is key. Keep a careful watch on its content in sugars, syrups, saturated fats and its caloric content, the good news is that currently extraordinary variants exist commercial that they are very healthy; stand out for the use of vegetable milks, plain yogurt, fruits and they do not contain fats or sugar or syrups. Another great idea Make healthy ice creams at home using your favorite ingredients!