The oil coconut It is a substance with multiple properties that we can use to our advantage. Both skin and hair can greatly benefit from the benefits of coconut oil, as we will see below.

Relief of mild skin irritation

A study from the Journal of Traditional and Complementary Medicine reviewed by the Natural Scents portal, indicates that coconut oil is capable of decrease skin irritation and dermatitis if it is smeared directly on it, since coconut oil works as moisturizer.

Healing of cracked heels

You can apply coconut oil to the back of the heels if they are very cracked. It would be ideal if you applied coconut oil overnight and afterwards cover the foot with a sock.

Prevention of hair damage

Use coconut oil before or after bathing It will help you prevent hair damage and protect your hair when using any heat tool on it. However, if you use it too much, this substance may stimulate its fall.

It is recommended that you use coconut oil a maximum of 3 times per week.

Stimulation of hair growth

If you use coconut oil as a mask you can make your hair grow faster than normal. You can leave it for a few minutes or overnight, but you shouldn’t do it every day because will alter the amount of natural fat on your scalp.

Softness on the lips

If you suffer from dry lips, you can apply coconut oil to hydrate and beautify them again because, as we said before, coconut oil has a moisturizing function. The portion should be minimal so that they are not greasy.

In conclusion, coconut oil is a good ally for the care of your hair and skin. Fortunately for you, it is not a difficult substance to get, you can easily find it in specialized stores. However, you should make sure to consult your doctor before starting to include it in your beauty routine.

