What are the benefits for your body why you should eat chayote



The chayote provides compounds that help protect the body from the oxidative effect.

Photo: Daniel Dan / Pexels

The chayote is a fruit of Mexican origin, nutritious, low calorie and with antioxidant compounds that can benefit your body.

Of the chayote plant in addition to the fruit, tender leaves can also be eaten, and the roots called “chinchayote. The chayote is also known outside of Mexico as mirliton or choko squash.

When the chayote is raw, it has a firm and crunchy texture, with cooking the pulp becomes soft. There are them with soft skin and thick skin with thorns.

Chayote is very versatile, it can be steamed, roasted, baked or fried. It is enjoyed in a wide variety of dishes such as salads, stews, creams, gratins, sauteed and pickled. The leaves and guides of the chayote are usually used in a variety of green mole, while the The most common way to eat the chayote root is cooked, sliced ​​and battered. It is a healthy and appreciated food in Mexican cuisine.

What does the chayote contribute?

Photo: Alvaro González / Pixabay

The chayote provides fiber, vitamins and minerals. Contains a high proportion of moisture (89-95%) and is low in calories at 19 to 36 calories per 100 grams.

The National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity (CONABIO) indicates that in laboratory studies the presence of chayote has been found in bioactive compounds like flavonoids, carotenoids, vitamin C and E; both in the fruit and in the peel and leaves.

Healthline also notes that a cup of chayote (203g) can also provide 47% of the recommended daily intake of folate, a nutrient the body needs to produce DNA.

Chayote benefits

1. Provides antioxidants

Flavonoids, carotenoids, vitamin C and E have antioxidant effects that can prevent or delay some types of damage to cells, they interact with free radicals and neutralize them. They also help reduce inflammation.

Among the flavonoids that chayote provides are quercetin, myricetin, morina and kaempferol.

2. Supports heart health

Due to its fiber content and antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds, they help improve blood flow. Integrating chayotes into a healthy diet can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

3. Helps improve blood sugar control

Chayotes are low in carbohydrates (9 g per cup of 200g chayote) and their fiber content (4 g per cup) so they can help maintain control of blood glucose levels. Additionally, research such as that from the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology suggests that these biological antioxidant-rich vegetables may help improve insulin sensitivity.

4. Helps prevent anemia

One of the nutrients in chayote is folate, the deficiency of which can lead to anemia. It is also a very important nutrient in pregnancy. Women who do not get enough folate are at risk of having babies with neural tube abnormalities, a premature baby, or a low birth weight.

5. They promote your digestive health

Chayote favors the intestinal microbiota and promotes intestinal regularity as it is rich in flavonoids and provides fiber.

Chayote can be part of your healthy eating plan to lose weight, its water and fiber content contributes to providing satiety with a lower calorie consumption.

–

It may interest you: