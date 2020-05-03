It is one of the most widely used herbs due to its nutritional and medicinal properties.

It is a plant native to the Asian continent that can be adapted to both cold and hot climates. Its use in the kitchen is gaining more validity today due to its multiple benefits, according to the OK Diario portal.

Alfalfa properties

The alfalfa it has multiple properties that contribute to improving health, avoiding or preventing diseases; and it can be prepared in different ways.

Its most common use is in the kitchen. It is an excellent complement to vegetarian food. It is very rich in vitamins, especially those in group B.

But they are not the only ones, too it has vitamins C, D, E, K and P. On the other hand, it is very nutritious, since it has minerals such as calcium, potassium, phosphorus, iron, magnesium, sodium and zinc, among others.

As if that were not enough, it is an important source of vegetable protein. So, for vegetarians and vegans it is a fundamental food. It also has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, and is rich in antioxidants.

Alfalfa benefits

Photo: Pixabay

With all the properties already mentioned, it is not surprising that it is a plant that provides a good amount of benefits. To get started, can be used to treat urinary tract infections such as cystitis.

Because it is an excellent provider of vegetable protein, can be used to fight anemia; on the other hand, it strengthens the hair and prevents it from falling out. It is also useful in treating hypothyroidism.

If used as a concoction, helps flush toxins from the body, thus purifying the organism. It helps maintain blood sugar levels, making it highly recommended for people with diabetes.

Because it is a good source of calcium, helps prevent osteoporosis and other bone diseases; and increases muscle mass.

Alfalfa can be used in different ways: as an ingredient for dishes and salads, to prepare infusions such as tea or drinks and juices. It is an excellent food that helps improve Health.

.