It is very possible that if you are a technology fan you have heard the word “server” countless times, and not in reference to a vassal, but to the wonderful world of computing. A server is basically a system that meets customer requests and returns a response, and it has a huge number of uses, from leisure to work, through systems maintenance.

The case is that a server has a many interesting uses, And even in a confining moment like this, you can get a lot out of it, and we are going to tell you how you can do it easily, and at a good price with a dedicated and exclusive server for your home.

Take advantage of a dedicated and exclusive server for your home

Yes, you can mount an OVH dedicated server at home, and doing it on a dedicated system has the advantage of being much more secure than if we were using a shared server, and Internet data security is very important right now.

And this is where OVHcloud comes in, a service that precisely offers various types of servers, among which you can find home servers, something that can allow you to create your own content platform at home, and many more uses that, to give you an example, we will expose you below:

Host your own websites and e-commerce platforms

Create your own multimedia center at home to watch the movies and series you have on your hard drive from anywhere in the house with Plex, so you can enjoy all the content you want from the TV in your living room or in your room.

Create and host your own server to play games like Minecraft

Configure and control your home automation devices

But as we have told you, these dedicated servers not only have advantages for individuals, but also for small and medium-sized companies, which they can create their own website and host it on their server, guaranteeing good performance and security for it, in addition to the exclusivity of said server, which, as we have mentioned, is exclusive.

Regarding security, regardless of the private server you decide to choose, OHVcloud has a leading Anti-DDoS service that will protect your data, and has already successfully resisted the heaviest DDoS attack ever recorded. And in fact it also has the so-called “Anti-DDoS Game” protection, which is ideal for playing online with complete security.

In addition, OHVcloud offers, through its control panel, the possibility of greatly increasing the bandwidth of its servers, so if you need a large volume of data, it is a very good option. Although the truth is that all OVHcloud dedicated servers offer 500 GB of storage as standard, with the option to increase it, if you want.

