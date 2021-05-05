What are the 9 most traditional alcoholic beverages in Mexico

A variety of alcoholic beverages have originated in Mexico. Tequila is one of the most popular and internationally recognized Mexican drinks, but it is not the only one.

Among the traditional alcoholic beverages, those originating from the maguey or agave, a succulent plant of Mexican origin, stand out. Some distilled and others not. Each one with the flavor that the type of agave gives it and its different production process.

1. Pulque

Pulque is also called “nectar of the gods” It is one of the drinks with the longest tradition and representative of the gastronomic culture of Mexico. It is a fermented drink that has been consumed since pre-Hispanic times. It is obtained from the mead that is extracted from the maguey pulquero or agave salmiana.

Pulque was consumed by the Aztec elite and since the nutritional properties of the drink were known, it was also consumed in ceremonies and rituals by nursing mothers and the elderly.

2. Mezcal

Mezcals are distilled agave drinks although not all of these drinks are called mezcal, They adopt different names according to their origin, varieties and their production process. Some of these drinks are sotol, raicilla, bacanora and comiteco.

The mezcal process is usually artisanal and is carried out in stone ovens, which is why it acquires a characteristic smoked flavor. Oaxaca is considered “the world capital of mezcal”, although the Denomination of Origin drink also covers the territories of Guerrero, Michoacán, Tamaulipas, Durango, Guanajuato, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas and Puebla.

3. Sotol

Sotol is a strong, smoky-flavored distillate originating in northern Mexico. It is a traditional drink of Chihuahua, mainly in the municipalities of the desert and the mountains.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER) indicates that the Tarahumara and Anazasis, indigenous natives of northern Mexico, have consumed sotol for 800 years. It is made for religious ceremonies and as a medicinal remedy.

This distillate it is not a mezcal. Sotol comes from plants of the dasylirion genus, known as sotol or sereque of the Asparagaceae family. There are four varieties: white or silver sotol, young or gold, reposado or aged and extra añejo or extra-aged. Sotol has a Denomination of Origin.

4. Charanda

The charanda is a brandy originating from Uruapan, Michoacán. It is made by distilling cane juice or its derivatives, such as brown sugar, molasses or sugar. Its history dates back to the 16th century, around 1550, with the beginning of the cultivation of sugarcane. It is common for the charanda to be mixed with juices, fresh waters and soft drinks.

The name of this drink is in honor of the hill of La Charanda. It is a brandy that has a Denomination of Origin.

5. Raicilla

The raicilla is a sweet-tasting mezcal that is usually taken cold. It is usually accompanied with orange juice, grapefruit, passion fruit and mineral water.

It is a drink with a Denomination of Origin that is produced in Jalisco with two varieties of agave: the lechuguilla and the raicillero agave of the inaequidens and maximiliana species.

6. Bacanora

Bacanora is a traditional Sonoran drink. It is a sweet-tasting mezcal that SADER describes “like freshly cooked agave pineapple, full-bodied, and with a higher alcohol content… It has a unique and different flavor, with its own identity and a lot of personality ”.

Its production began in the town of Bacanora and it is one of the mezcals that have a Denomination of Origin. It is made with agave Pacifica, also called Yaquiana.

9. Tequila

Tequila is the most popular Mexican distillate in the world. It is made exclusively from “blue variety tequilana weber agave”. The cradle of tequila is Tequila, a Magical Town of Jalisco that is part of the UNESCO World Heritage. The name means “place of tribute.”

Tequila is a drink that arises from the 16th century. Before the arrival of the Spaniards, Chichimecas, Otomíes, Toltecas and Nahuatlacas already tasted the agave honeys, but the distillation process was not carried out. Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism notes that the first distillery was established in 1600.

An authentic tequila has to be Mexican as indicated by its Denomination of Origin (DOT). This covers all the municipalities of the state of Jalisco, in addition to certain regions of Nayarit, Michoacán, Guanajuato and Tamaulipas.

8. Comiteco

Comiteco is a distilled beverage originally from Comitán de Domínguez, Chiapas. This mezcal is obtained from the distillation of pulque obtained from the maguey, there are different degrees of aging and flavors: natural white, sweet lemon white, old, special reserve; sweet añejos of medlar, nanche, peach and blackberry.

4. Tejuino

Tejuino is a popular consumption drink that It is made from the fermentation of corn, It has piloncillo or panela, it is served with lime or lemon, salt and ice. It is like a type of corn-based beer that has been consumed since pre-Hispanic times.

Ancestrally the Huichols prepared nawa (tejuino). The Agri-Food and Fisheries Information Service explains that this drink “It represented the communion between the people of the present and those who were before and that now form part of the landscape and of the forces that give life and form ”.

