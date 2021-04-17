What are the 6 foods and drinks that help you improve your digestion



Banana contains inulin and other fructo-oligosaccharides that have beneficial effects on intestinal transit.

Photo: t_watanabe / Pixabay

Upset stomach, bloating, gas, heartburn, nausea, diarrhea, or constipation are some common digestive problems. These symptoms can be controlled by following your diet, living a healthy lifestyle, and managing stress.

1. Whole grains

Photo: Alexander Mils / Pexels

Whole grains are a great source of fiber, which has a variety of benefits for your health. It can help improve digestion, help food move through your digestive system, promoting regularity, explains the Harvard Nutrition Source.

A high fiber diet has been linked to reduced risk of digestive conditionsincluding ulcers, reflux, hemorrhoids, diverticulitis, and irritable bowel syndrome.

Whole grains are also prebiotic, so they favor your intestinal microbiota. Among the unprocessed whole grains to choose from are the amaranth, oats, barley, brown rice, buckwheat, bulgur, corn, kramut, millet, quinoa, rye, sorghum, spelled, teff, triticale, wheat grains, and wild rice.

2. Water

Photo: PxHere

Drinking water during or after a meal helps with digestion. Mayo Clinic notes that water and other fluids help break down food so your body can absorb nutrients. It also softens the stool, which helps prevent constipation.

3. Green leafy vegetables

Photo: Jason Goh / Pixabay

Leafy greens like spinach or kale are sources of fiber and nutrients like folate, vitamin C, vitamin K, and vitamin A. Hopkins Medicine shares that leafy greens also contain a specific type of sugar that helps boost the growth of good bacteria to develop an ideal gut microbiome.

4. Low fructose fruits

Photo: Shutterstock

Bananas are a low-fructose fruit that provides fiber and contains inulin, a substance that stimulates the growth of good bacteria in the intestine.

When your digestive system doesn’t absorb fructose properly, it can cause abdominal pain, diarrhea, gas, and bloating. If you are prone to such symptoms, you may need to cut back on fruits that are high in fructose. Besides bananas, berries and citrus fruits contain less fructose, which makes them easier to tolerate.

5. Good fats

Photo: Franklin Andrés Hernández / Pexels

Healthy (unsaturated) fats help keep you satisfied and they are also necessary for the absorption of certain nutrients. Also, good fats like omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation, which can prevent inflammatory bowel diseases.

Avocado is a fruit rich in good fats, mostly oleic acid (which is also the main component of olive oil), it also provides fiber and essential nutrients, such as potassium, which help promote healthy digestive function.

6. Probiotics

Photo: Any Lane / Pexels

Probiotic foods are those that contain beneficial live bacteria that can help maintain a healthy digestive system. These healthy bacteria aid in digestion by breaking down indigestible fibers that can cause gas and bloating.

Yogurt is one of the most popular probiotics, can help increase the diversity of the microbiota in the gut. In addition, it is very nutritious, provides protein and calcium.

Harvard Health shares that some specialists in digestive diseases recommend probiotics for disorders that frustrate conventional medicine, such as irritable bowel syndrome.

Foods to avoid

Among the foods and beverages that commonly cause problems with digestion are: processed foods, fried food, sweeteners (fructose, erythritol, sucralose, sorbitol, maltitol, xylitol and lactitol), alcohol. Some people may also have a sensitivity to spicy foods, caffeine, and acidic foods like vinegar and citrus fruits.

If you have an upset stomach or symptoms of digestive problems that don’t improve, it could be a condition that requires medical attention and treatment.

