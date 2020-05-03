The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease has spread rapidly around the world and infected more than half a million people and killed more than 22,000.

Italy reported 6,153 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the world total to 500,000, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

In this way, Italy now has 80 thousand 539 infected, almost the same as China, while the number of deceased rises to 8 thousand 165, the highest number per country.

Given this, the World Health Organization shared the five steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the world.





Hands

Wash them frequently. The organization says that washing your hands with an alcohol-based disinfectant or soap and water kills the virus if it is on your hands.





Elbow

Cough into this one. Coughing and sneezing in the elbow socket or in a disposable tissue is another measure that helps prevent the virus from spreading.





Expensive

According to the WHO, hands touch many surfaces that may be contaminated with the virus. If you touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with contaminated hands, you can transfer the virus from the surface to yourself.





Social distancing

“When someone with a respiratory illness, such as Covid-19 infection, coughs or sneezes, they project small droplets that contain the virus. If they are too close, they can inhale the virus,” he says.





Stay at home

Don’t forget to stay home and maintain a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, sleep well, and exercise.

The WHO also recommends that you avoid using cigarettes, alcohol, or other drugs to deal with your emotions such as depression or anxiety; If you feel pressured, speak to a specialist to tell you how you should face this crisis.

The five WHO tips appear as the main page on Google when searching for recommendations to avoid getting COVID-19.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.