What are the 5 foods that can affect your memory the most



Fried foods promote brain inflammation.

While some foods stimulate and promote the health of your brain, others can affect it. These foods and drinks with negative effects can influence your mood, decrease your mental alertness, decrease your memory, increase the risk of dementia, which is the loss of cognitive functioning (thinking, remembering and reasoning).

These are foods that are harmful to your brain:

1. Sugary drinks

High sugar intake causes inflammation in the brain, which leads to memory difficulties. Various investigations have linked the consumption of sugary drinks with a poorer memory and an increased risk of dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation shares a study in which researchers found that those who used one to seven servings of sugar-sweetened beverages per week were 1.91 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s than those who did not consume sugary drinks. With more than seven servings, 2.55 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s.

Sugary drinks are any liquid sweetened with added sugars, such as sodas, fruit drinks, sweetened powdered drinks, sports drinks, and energy drinks.

2. Alcohol

Excessive alcohol consumption can impair your memory in the short and long term. The common example happens when after a binge cannot remember event details or even entire events.

Frequent and heavy alcohol consumption can cause learning and memory problems. The Alzheimer’s Society notes that drinkers are more likely to have a reduced volume of white matter in the brain, which affects its operation.

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) publishes that up to 80 percent of alcoholics have a thiamine deficiency and some of these people will develop serious brain disorders such as Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome (WKS). People with Korsakoff psychosis have trouble remembering old information (retrograde amnesia) and difficulty “establishing” new information (anterograde amnesia).

3. Highly processed foods

Highly processed or ultra-processed foods have high amounts of sugar, salt, fat, preservatives, and additives. They are usually high in calories and low in nutrients. Among its negative effects such as damaging the health of your heart are also affecting your brain. This type of food they promote inflammation and a decrease in brain tissue.

A group of scientists from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom discovered that Consuming a 25g serving of processed meat per day is associated with a 44% increased risk of developing dementia.

4. Fried food

Fried foods promote brain inflammation and accelerated cognitive decline. In a study published by the University of Cambridge that included 18,080 people found that people who ate diets rich in fried foods and processed meats scored lower on cognitive tests that assessed learning, memory and brain function.

5. Refined carbohydrates

A diet rich in refined carbohydrates has been associated with an increased risk of dementia. Refined carbohydrates are foods that have a high glycemic index (rapidly raising blood sugar levels) and can affect your memory. This effect would be related to brain inflammation. Alzheimer’s disease begins as an inflammatory process in the brain.

Eating healthy anti-inflammatory foods can help maintain your brain health. What to eat to promote memory? The MIND diet is a simple guide to follow, was developed by researchers, including the Harvard School of Public Health with the idea of prevent dementia and loss of brain function. It is based on the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet.

