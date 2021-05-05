What are the 5 easiest popular Mexican sauces to make

Sauces are an important part of Mexican gastronomy. Most of their dishes are accompanied by a sauce. In Mexico there are more than 100 sauces of different colors, textures and flavors; There are them raw, cooked and mixed. Some are simple to prepare and with few ingredients like guacamole, even the most complex such as sauces for pipián and mole.

The most traditional sauces such as ranchera sauce are prepared in the molcajete, where the ingredients release all their essences and oils, mixing with each other. Many of the Mexican sauces have existed since pre-Hispanic times where, in addition to tomatoes and chili peppers, a great variety of ingredients such as peanuts, cocoa and spices were already integrated.

We chose 5 traditional Mexican sauces that taste great and that you can easily make with just a few ingredients.

1. Pico de gallo

The pico de gallo is a fresh one that is also known as “Mexican sauce”, its basic ingredients are tomato, onion and jalapeño pepper (or serrano pepper) and make up the basic three colors of the flag of Mexico. It is perfect for snacking but also to accompany meat, poultry and fish.

There are other variants that integrate other ingredients such as jicama, orange, mango, xoconostle, pineapple and exchange the white onion for purple onion.

Ingredients: 3 chopped tomatoes, 1 medium chopped onion, 6 chopped serrano peppers, 1/2 cup of chopped coriander, lemon juice and salt to taste.

Mix all the ingredients and if you wish you can add a little olive oil.

2. Salsa macha

The salsa macha prepared with arbol chiles, is spicy and tasty. It has the advantage that it can be preserved for several weeks since it does not have water, it is preserved in oil.

Ingredients: 50 grams of dried arbol chiles, 1/3 cup of vegetable or olive oil, a large clove of garlic and salt. If you want you can add peanuts to taste.

Fry the chiles lightly together with the peanuts, stirring quickly to avoid burning. Let the chiles cool and blend them in a blender or processor along with the garlic and salt to taste. Store the salt in a glass jar and add the remaining oil.

3. Guacamole

Guacamole is one of the creamiest, most delicious and easy to prepare sauces. The Mexica used to call him ahuacamolli (Nahuatl), which means avocado mole.

Ingredients: a ripe Hass avocado, 2 tablespoons of chopped white onion, ¼ teaspoon of salt, ¼ cup of chopped coriander, a drizzle of lemon juice, and a tablespoon or two of chopped serrano pepper or jalapeño.

Grind the onion, chili, salt and half of the coriander until you get a paste in a molcajete or other mortar. You can also chop and mash the ingredients on a cutting board with a large knife or fork, then transfer to a bowl.

Add avocado pulp to mortar or bowl; Mix well and then add the rest of the coriander and lightly crush, season to taste with lemon juice, more chili and salt if desired.

4. Tamulated habanero chili sauce

Salsa tamulada is a habanero chili sauce that is part of Yucatecan cuisine. It is very simple in its preparation and perfect for those who enjoy sour and spicy sauces.

Ingredients: 2 habanero peppers, 1 teaspoon of salt and ½ cup of sour orange or lemon juice.

Roast the habanero peppers on the comal, cut the peppers into pieces and martex along with the salt. Add the sour orange or lemon juice and mix with a spoon to incorporate the ingredients. For every 4 tablespoons of lemon add a tablespoon of vinegar.

5. Ranchera Sauce

The ranchera sauce or molcajeteada sauce is one of the most popular in Mexican cuisine. It has smoky notes and intermediate heat. It is perfect for huevos rancheros, chilaquiles, enchiladas, tostadas, sopes, picadas, garnachas and other dishes.

This Mexican sauce bears no resemblance to the rach or ranch sauce popular in the United States.

Ingredients: ½ kg of ripe tomatoes, 2 green serrano peppers, ½ quart of white onion, 2 medium garlic cloves and 1/2 teaspoon of salt.

Its ingredients are roasted on a comal and then crushed or blended. They can also be ground raw or previously cooked in water (only chili peppers and tomato); then the sauce is fried with a little oil to season it.

They are a great variety of Mexican sauces that you can prepare with few ingredients and in a simple way, among other popular options are green sauce with tomatillo and taquera sauce.

