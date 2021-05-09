What are the 5 best probiotic supplements according to a dietitian



It is important to check that the potency is guaranteed until expiration.

Interest in consuming probiotics to promote health is a growing trend. People are turning to supplements to obtain billions of bacteria that can support a particular purpose. We’ll see which popular products are among the best rated in third-party tests and recommended by a dietitian.

Not all probiotics are the same, there are different strains of bacteria with different effects, and not all are necessarily useful for a personal purpose. Products are available for those seeking restore digestive balance, promote regularity, improve immunity, prevent or treat vaginal infections and even to improve mood and to lose weight.

Harvard Health notes that it is important to make sure the types of bacteria listed on a label are effective for the health needs for which you are taking them.. For their part, Very Well Fit nutritionists ideally suggest opting for supplements from a reputable brand that have undergone third party testing to assess purity, potency, composition, among other criteria. Here are five of the best options according to dietitian nutritionist Sydney Greene.

1. Culturelle

Culturelle’s Digestive Health Daily Probiotic Capsules are Lactobacillus rhamnosus (LGG). Healthline notes that Lactobacillus rhamnosus can improve overall digestive health, potentially treating diarrhea, relieving IBS symptoms, and strengthening your gut. Culturelle is one of the cheapest and quality options.

Consumer Labs, who conducts independent testing of supplements, confirms that Culturelle contains the probiotic organisms and the amount indicated. It is free from contamination, It does not contain gluten, milk, soy, wheat or preservatives, which is ideal for those who suffer from intolerance to any of these ingredients.

2. Renew Life Ultimate

Renew Life Ultimate contains Bifidobacterium. These bacteria have been shown to be beneficial for gut health. They can help reduce symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, from ulcerative colitis, with constipation and certain types of diarrhea.

Bifidobacterium supplementation contributes with the rstauration of gut bacteria that decrease with age or medical treatments. Renew Life capsules are delayed-release, which according to Very Well, helps the contents overcome the acidic environment of the stomach.

3. RAW Probiotics Woman

These probiotics are focused on support gut health and vaginal immunity. Among the bacteria they contain are Lactobacillus reuteri and Lactobacillus rhamnosus.

Harvard explains that the vagina is a finely balanced ecosystem. But the system can be thrown out of balance by several factors, including antibiotics, spermicides, and birth control pills. Probiotic treatment that restores microflora balance can be helpful for common female urogenital problems such as bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection, and urinary tract infection.

The plus of RAW Probiotics Woman is that includes prebiotics, that is, food for probiotics that helps them thrive.

4. Ther-Biotic Complete

Ther-Biotic Complete by Klaire Labs is focused on gut health and immune support. It stands out as a hypoallergenic product, free of common allergens: milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, gluten, and soy. Contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

It has independent tests that prove the hypoallergenicity of raw materials and finished products. The laboratory also check the potency of your product and that it is not interrupted by contact with the heat of the shipment. It is important that you know that some products lose effectiveness at room temperature, you should always check if they need to be stored in refrigeration or not

5. INNATE Response Formulas

INNATE Response is designed to support intestinal health and immunity. Contains 14 strains of Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus bacteria, including acid resistant strains. It stands out because it is a product without genetically modified organisms (GMO), Certified free of glyphosate residues, and tested free of more than 125 herbicides and pesticides, free of gluten, magnesium stearate, dairy and soy.

Dietitian Sydney Greene notes that it is important that when looking for a probiotic it is checked that the potency is guaranteed until expiration and not just “at the time of manufacture”.

