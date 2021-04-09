What are the 5 best carbohydrate foods to eat if you want to lose weight



Oatmeal is a cereal rich in fiber that provides satiety and supports your health.

Photo: Alexander Mils / Pexels

Many people may believe that carbohydrates should be out of a weight loss diet. The reality is that carbohydrate foods are part of a healthy diet. Cereals, fruits, and legumes have carbohydrates. There are carbohydrates found in a variety of foods that can support your weight loss plan.

Low carbohydrate diets can be part of an effective weight loss strategy, but what is important is the type and quality of carbohydrate you consume in your diet.

What are carbohydrates for? They provide the body with glucose, which is converted into energy that is used to support bodily functions and physical activity, according to the Harvard Nutrition Source.

The most common and abundant carbohydrates are sugars, fibers, and starches. Choosing carbohydrate sources that include fiber can benefit your health and weight loss. Here are 5 of the best carbohydrates you can include in your diet.

1. Oats

Oatmeal is a type of cereal that has several positive effects on the body. It is rich in fiber, beta-glucan, which promotes satiety, controls appetite and it can help lower “bad” LDL cholesterol in the blood.

Fiber in oats too favors the intestinal microbiota, contributes to intestinal regularity and the prevention of constipation. Oats also provide protein, phosphorus, thiamine (vitamin B1), magnesium, and zinc. In addition to plant chemicals that act as antioxidants to reduce effects of chronic inflammation.

2. Beans

Photo: Caio / Pexels

Beans are low in calories, are low in fat, sodium, and have a low glycemic index. Beans contain dietary components that can help promote weight loss: protein and fiber.

The soluble protein and fiber content in beans can increase feelings of fullness and increase calorie expenditure through thermogenesis. The fiber in legumes not only increases satiety but also contributes to stabilize blood sugar and insulin levels, so they are ideal foods for weight control, points out the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

3. Bananas

Photo: Shutterstock

Bananas or bananas are an excellent source of complex carbohydrates, potassium, and vitamin B6. They increase your energy levels and their fiber helps suppress your appetite.

In addition to potassium, which contributes to the normal functioning of the muscles. The Spanish Federation of Nutrition (FEN), points out that the banana contains inulin and other components with beneficial effects on intestinal transit.

4. Quinoa

Photo: F Hocking / Pixabay

Quinoa seeds are a good source of plant protein and fiber. Harvard explains that unlike some plant proteins, quinoa offers a complete protein, with the nine essential amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own.

A cooked cup of quinoa provides about 8 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber. It is ideal for people with gluten intolerance because it is free of this protein.

5. Berries

Photo: Katie175 / Pixabay

Berries like strawberries and blueberries are rich in vitamin C and anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants with anti-inflammatory effects that protect your body from oxidative damage and that have been shown to offer multiple health benefits. They provide fiber and their carbohydrate content is low.

–

It may interest you: