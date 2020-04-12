Through DNU 355 and through an Administrative Decision, the government yesterday expanded the list of activities considered “essential” and excepted from the “Social, preventive and compulsory isolation” measures ordered on March 19.

The expansion this time includes banking, with previous shifts, the empowerment of people with disabilities, as well as their therapeutic companions, and people with Autism Spectrum Disorder whenever it is in “places near their home” .

The measure also enables the operation of mechanical workshops and sales of spare parts, but exclusively for “the care of public transport vehicles, the affected mobile phones to the security forces and the health system”

The manufacture and sale of tires has also been enabled, but “without attention to the public” and the home sales of “bookstore items and computer supplies”.

In the coming days, meanwhile, it will be seen to what extent the request of some governors to allow the selective opening of some places or activities in locations with low population density and with low indications of circulation of the virus, upon presentation – and approval by part of the national government – of a “protocol” to follow for what came to be called “community quarantines”.

It all started on March 19, when the imminence of the quarantine as of Saturday 21 was circulating as an open secret, but the President finally imposed it, through DNU 297, from “zero hour” on Friday 20, from a way to prevent people from going out onto the streets that day in anticipation of a confinement that was supposed to start the next day.

The logic of the situation was leading not only to two extensions (the first until April 13, the second until April 26) but also to new exceptions, contemplating activities not initially considered “essential”, but whose closure – in addition to imposing high economic and social costs – hindered the operation of “essential” activities or had high humanitarian costs.

Perhaps the clearest cases in this regard are the recent authorization of workshops and places of sale of spare parts, to cater to public transport and, in particular, vehicles dedicated to sanitary tasks, and the authorization of the movement of relatives and therapeutic companions of people with disabilities or autism spectrum disorder. And before, the notarial activity, to have instruments that facilitate the administration of quarantine by the security forces.

The first “essential activities and services” considered were 24, namely:

1- Health Personnel, Security Forces, Armed Forces, migratory activity

2- Superior authorities of the national, provincial, municipal and Autonomous City governments of Buenos Aires Workers of the national, provincial, municipal and Autonomous City of Buenos Aires public sector, summoned to guarantee essential activities required by the respective authorities .

3- Personnel of the justice services on duty, as established by the competent authorities.

4- Foreign diplomatic and consular personnel accredited to the Argentine government, within the framework of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the staff of international organizations accredited to the Argentine government, de la Cruz Red and White Helmets.

5- People who must assist others with disabilities; family members needing assistance; older people; to boys, girls and adolescents.

6- People who must attend to a situation of force majeure.

7- People affected to the performance of funeral services, burials and cremations. In such a framework, activities that signify meeting of people are not authorized.

8- People affected to the attention of school, community canteens and picnic areas.

9- Personnel who work in audiovisual, radio and graphic communication services.

10- Personnel affected to public works.

11- Wholesale and retail supermarkets and local retail stores. Pharmacy. Hardware stores. Veterinary. Bottle supply.

12- Food industries, their production chain and supplies; personal hygiene and cleanliness; of medical equipment, medicines, vaccines and other sanitary supplies.

13- Activities related to the production, distribution and commercialization of agriculture and fishing.

14- Telecommunications, fixed and mobile internet and digital services activities.

15- Non-deferrable activities related to foreign trade.

16- Collection, transport and treatment of urban solid waste, dangerous and pathogenic.

17- Maintenance of basic services (water, electricity, gas, communications, etc.) and emergency care.

18- Public passenger transportation, transportation of goods, oil, fuels and LPG.

19- Home delivery of food, medicines, hygiene products, cleaning products and other necessary supplies.

20- Laundry services.

21- Postal services and parcel distribution.

22- Essential surveillance, cleaning and guard services.

23- Minimum guards to ensure the operation and maintenance of Oil and Gas Fields, Oil and gas treatment and / or refining plants, transport and distribution of electrical energy, liquid fuels, oil and gas, fuel vending stations and generators of electric power.

24. Casa de la Moneda, ATM services, cash transportation and all those activities that the BCRA has essential to guarantee the operation of the payment system.

At the request of governors and businessmen

DNU 297 was released after an online meeting of the president with the governors. Some of the requests of the provincial heads and business sectors were considered the following day, in administrative resolution 49/2020, which added ten sectors:

1- Industries that carry out continuous processes whose interruption involves structural damage to production lines and / or machinery may request authorization from the Ministry of Industry, Knowledge Economy and External Commercial Management, so as not to discontinue their production, minimizing their activity and staffing.

2- Production and distribution of biofuels.

3- Operation of nuclear power plants.

4- Hotels affected by the health emergency service. They must also guarantee benefits to people who are housed in them as of the date of Decree No. 297/20.

5- Minimum staffing necessary for the operation of the Argentine Aircraft Factory Brigadier San Martín S.A.

6- The authorities of the National Securities Commission may authorize the activity of a minimum staffing and that of its regulated parties, if necessary.

7- Airport operation. Garage and parking operations, with minimum provisions.

8- Sustaining activities related to environmental mining protection.

9- Tanneries, with a minimum endowment, for the reception of leather from the refrigeration activity.

10- Restaurants, prepared food places and fast food places, may sell their products through home delivery services, subject to the specific protocol established by the health authority. In no case may they provide services to the public in a personal way.

The enumeration alone shows the complexity involved in the normal functioning of the economy. Any industrialist knows that he cannot stop a “continuous process”. Nor can the operation of nuclear power plants or waste from mining activity be neglected. And it was necessary to solve the problem of refrigerators that were piling up and rotting mountains of leather, due to the closure of tanneries.

The government was also realizing that the expansion of delivery or home delivery services were a triple escape route, allowing at least partial operation of certain sectors, in particular gastronomy, one of the most damaged by the measures isolation; serve the needs or conveniences of a confined population; and allow a low-income sector to continue generating its own income.

On Friday, April 3, and to “mitigate the impact on economic activity,” the government issued Administrative Decision 450/2020 and, with the quarantine already undergoing its first extension, put the “essential” stamp on 8 other sectors:

1- Sale of supplies and construction materials provided by corralones.

2 – Activities related to the production, distribution and commercialization of forestry and mining.

3 – Tanneries, sawmills and factories of wood products, mattress factories and factories of road and agricultural machinery.

4 – Activities related to foreign trade: exports of ready-made products and essential imports for the operation of the economy.

5 – Exploration, prospecting, production, transformation and marketing of nuclear fuel.

6 – Essential maintenance and fumigation services.

7 – Mutual and credit cooperatives, through minimum attention guards, for the sole purpose of guaranteeing the operation of the credit and / or payment system.

8 – Registration, identification and documentation of people.

In addition, the same norm provided that “the movements of persons reached by this article must be limited to strict compliance with the activities and services considered essential” and imposed the processing for persons included in the essential activities of the “Single Enabling Certificate for Circulation , Covid-19 ”, mandatory from Monday April 6.

Thus, an attempt was made to cut the increasingly evident regulatory disorder, with provinces and even municipalities whose mayors, like Marquis, raised barriers to movement and impeded the operation of “essential activities”.

On Tuesday the 7th the government issued two other Administrative Decisions. The 467 incorporated from the following day to the list of activities and essential services to the “notarial activity, when it is limited exclusively to enable the fulfillment of the activities and services that the aforementioned regulations or other that may in the future expand the list of essential activities and services.

The 468, meanwhile, added to the essential activities the “Private Work of Energy Infrastructure”, a request that came from the construction, oil and Uocra sectors.

Finally, on Saturday night, the government included Gomerías, mechanical workshops and spare parts suppliers mentioned at the beginning, plus the clarification on the circulation of relatives and therapeutic companions for people in need of help (very generally referred to in the fifth point of DNU 497) and –finally- although with regulations for users, to the Banking Service. Had it been considered before, the opening of the banks would have limited the damage to the payment chain and avoided situations such as that of Friday the 3rd, when hundreds of thousands of retirees and beneficiaries of social plans crowded into queues across the country, contrary the objective of a quarantine that the population enforced en masse, as shown by the statistics of the Ministry of Transport of the Nation.

Thus, with the 10 that it added the day after imposing the quarantine, the 8 that it added on Friday, April 3, 2 on Tuesday 7 and 4 yesterday, the government ended up doubling, from 24 to 48, the amount of ” essential activities ”,