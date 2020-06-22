The Real Madrid has seen its ranking options increase exponentially following its victory today before the Valencia Basket (95-90) in the final phase of the ACB. Laso’s men would have been notably complicated if they had lost today’s match, but right now it seems that they have everything going for them.

4 teams are tied for two victories: Real Madrid, Valencia, Burgos and Gran Canaria. The Whites have already played against the three rivals and only the matches against Zaragoza and Andorra are pending.

If Madrid wins both teams, it will be classified no matter what happens, while a single victory would complicate things a lot, although there are teams like Valencia that have to face the other teams that have two victories. Finally, a full defeat in these two games would eliminate the current champion of the ACB. However, it seems complicated that they do not achieve at least one victory.