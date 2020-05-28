A progressive web application is halfway between a ‘current’ app, one that needs to be installed on the device, and a web that runs within the browser. The progressive web applications save space, can be used on any Android and they facilitate the use of platforms that may not have an ‘ordinary’ application. They should be taken into account.

In Android there are many ways to install an application. From Google Play, through an alternative store, such as APK and, even, it is also possible use apps without installing anything: there are the ‘instant apps’ or instant applications. In addition, there is another simple option when using third-party software: progressive web applications or PWA (‘Progressive Web Apps’). They hardly need installation and they provide remarkable advantages with hardly any inconveniences.

Progressive web applications save space

The apps in question maintain the structure of an application despite being web-based. They are executed thanks to the browser, but they are not a mere direct access: downloading them to the phone actually installs, always with less space than the same application would require if it were downloaded from Google Play. And they can work without an Internet connection, another detail that reinforces their great potential.

Progressive web applications use the notification service of the browser, they can work in the background as a ‘normal’ app, they also offer most of their functionalities despite being web-based. Of course, they usually cut options; so that a progressive web application is usually not as complete as the one downloaded from the store.

A progressive web application reduces space and can work without Internet access

The applications in question are valid for any Android as long as they use a browser suitable for progressive web applications. Google Chrome is 100% compatible, too most of which are based on Chromium (Brave or Samsung’s browser, for example). They are also compatible with Firefox and Opera for Android: having any of these browsers installed on your mobile opens the door to PWAs.

How to install progressive web applications

Progressive web applications adapt to all types of screens and can be installed on both mobile phones and computers

Although progressive web applications are installed, thereby taking up some space on the phone, there is no installation process as such since its download to mobile is much simpler. In fact, you only need to perform three steps:

Open your mobile browser. Remember that must be compatible with PWAs.

Access the website you want to download as a progressive web application.

Click on the menu of your browser and add the web to the desktop, as a shortcut (add to start).

Although it seems that a simple shortcut is added to the Android home screen, If the website is available in the form of a progressive web application, it will be downloaded to the phone.. Thanks to this it will open faster, it will not consume as many resources and it will also be able to work without an Internet connection. Of course, as long as it is not essential for the app to work since, if Twitter is installed (for example), the service will need to access the connection to show the tweets, whether it is mobile data or WiFi.

Progressive web applications have the appearance of an ‘ordinary’ app: after installing them you may have them in your application drawer

One last detail to note is that, depending on the PWA, access may not be anchored on the desktop and yes it is installed as a more or less common app. In that case you will have to search for it among your installed applications.

The best progressive web applications

On the left, the Telegram application. On the right, the progressive Telegram web application.

We have already seen that there are many advantages of this type of apps and that they work on any Android as long as you use a compatible browser. Now, not all web services are offered as a progressive web application, but there are several that you can take advantage of for your personal use.

To access the download you have to enter the website and save the shortcut to the desktop, as we explained before. Here is our list of best progressive web applications:

To discover many more progressive web applications, we recommend the specialized PWA Directory. It offers a complete record of all PWAs with links, recommendations and a search engine. In addition, and how could it be otherwise, the directory itself is a progressive web application.