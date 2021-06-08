What are players who do not want to play Copa América in Brazil exposed to due to a pandemic? Riot | National teams

And here we are, talking about date 8 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, but with one eye looking at Brazil, at the unexpected venue of the Copa América 2021, which until the last moment has been in doubt due to a possible boycott that it no longer seems such and that, like the most colorful balloons, it has lost volume with the passage of time.

Players have used different means to demonstrate mostly against the celebration of the tournament in the country most affected by the pandemic in all of Latin America in the last year, where the dead are counted in the thousands and where no one wants to go because fear wins the day. battle against glory, titles and history.

But they will. And they will play. And this is so because Conmebol has covered itself perfectly to offer all the necessary guarantees and because the antecedents of playing Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana during the last year with cases that can be considered isolated, guarantee the celebration of the tournament.

“Conmebol alleges that 160 Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana games have been played. They argue the same as in the letter sent to FIFPRO offering all guarantees, but if a player considers that there is a risk to participate and supports it, he can be successful in his claim “, explained Carlos González Puche, executive director of Acolfutpo.

It refers directly to the regulations, in which the basic requirements for the convocation of the players to their national teams are detailed, which have been fully complied with.

“As a general rule, every player registered in a club is obliged to respond affirmatively to the call to be part of one of the representative teams of the association of the country whose nationality he holds,” reads the annex to the regulation that refers to the transfer of free players from a club to a national team.

“The association that wishes to summon a player must do so in writing at least 15 days before the first day of the international period (see art. 1, section 4 of annex 1) in which the activities of the representative team are carried out for which it is needed. Associations wishing to summon a player for the final competition of an international tournament must notify the player in writing at least 15 days before the start of the corresponding release period. The club must confirm the release of the player within the next six days. “

Are abrupt changes not just cause?



No. Each requirement was fully complied with, as it also coincided with dates 7 and 8 of the Qatar Qualifiers, with which the concentrations entered into force well in advance. Final notification for the Copa América in Brazil was given on July 31, 14 days before kickoff. But the teams were already working.

But beware that there is a detail: “FIFA issued a regulation in a club, if it considers that the player is at risk, it can refuse to lend to the players, which was what happened with the March qualifying date, when the English warned that it would not release players “. Sure, but the players finished their seasons and, in theory, they are outside the discipline of their clubs, which considers them on vacation and awaits them at the end of the Copa América.

Now the issue is exclusive to the players, who this Tuesday must issue a statement with their opinion on the controversial Cup, in which they would say, according to what happened in Brazil, that they will play but under protest. And in the end they decide not to play for fear of covid 19, could they give up the call?

In theory, the regulation prohibits it: “the infractions of any of the provisions established in the present

annexed will be sanctioned with disciplinary measures to be taken by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee based on the Disciplinary Code. “This includes clubs, federations and players.

However, “it would be necessary to know what happens if once summoned it can be denied, that last minute change of venue may work in favor of the player, it would be the same case of the substantive labor code in Colombia, in which it can be claimed risk to life in the exercise of work, “said González Puche.

The issue is that there is no labor subordination link between the national federations and the footballers, that their employment contracts are with the clubs and not with the national teams, which have no way of imposing punishments. Suppose, for example, that those who refuse are not summoned again: who can prove that it is by defecting and not by the opinion of the coaching staff?

What punishments can they impose?



“What the regulation says is that the players must go in principle, but that is a lot and it is nothing. A player can argue that he does not feel safe or that he needs rest. But the regulation tells the clubs and federations what to do, they even set deadlines, but the sanctions are for them and they don’t say anything about the players, “said sports lawyer Andrés Charria.

For him, in this case the novelty is that no one imagines that a footballer does not want to play soccer: “the problem I see is that I do not know of a case where the player says ‘I’m not going.’ They say that Cruyff did not go to Argentina for the issue of missing persons but it was not proven. A player cannot renounce his selection, he can ask that it not be called up or he can go in any case, like Piqué at the end with Spain, but he does not resign “.

The regulation, in article 11, numeral 2, establishes two behaviors that could be grounds for sanction on the part of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, but that would have to be tested:

– Use a sporting event to carry out demonstrations of a different nature than sports

– Adopt conduct that discredits football or FIFA

For Charria, “they can’t be such radical sanctions either, six months or something like that. There can’t be a retroactive punishment.” For all this, it is very difficult to imagine a scenario of sanctions for those who do not want to participate in the Copa América in Brazil. That is where the players would take refuge. For now, despite everything that has happened, it could be that nothing happens, that the ball rolls on June 13 as planned and that the riot remains an unfulfilled threat. It would not be, in any case, the first time.