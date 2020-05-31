Generating credit cards can be especially useful for programmers, for example, trying to confirm that a payment gateway works correctly and that there are no errors. Also if you need to try a service that requires no credit card to register without you going to pay anything or charge anything.

What do you need them for?

If you are a programmer or work with applications or if you are trying tools to create a web page, you may need to check if your registration system is valid. In those cases, for validation tests or simply for try any kind of free tool In which you are asked for a credit card, you can use a credit card generator. They are valid and that means that your verification of a specific software will be correct but, of course, you will not be able to use them to pay or to carry out any commercial transaction. Also, as we have explained in previous paragraphs, you may need to access a service in which you are required to register a credit card and you do not trust to put your personal or bank details. In that case, here you can find a safer option.

The cards generated are valid credit cards with their corresponding expiration date and with their CVV2 or CVC2, the number that you usually find on the back of your physical card. And you can generate credit cards of different types, numbers, dates or stations such as American Express, Visa, Diners Club, Mastercard, Voyager …

I can pay?

No, under no circumstances can you pay with the numbers of a credit card generator since it would be a crime. Normally they will not even work for you to pay since they are cards that do not really exist but the numbers are generated randomly. From the websites and automatic credit card generators themselves explain it: “the numbers should not be used in any type of commercial transaction, since this constitutes a crime, for which you are solely responsible”. They are numbers totally randomly generated and that, as they explain from the site itself, are validated by Luhn’s algorithm.

Generate cards

There are quite a few websites that will allow us to generate credit cards for ecommerce sites, applications, websites … We will show you some of the options.

Generate creditcards.es

To generate cards, just go to the website Generartardamientosdecredito.com and a series of numbers will automatically be generated. Every time you access the web, five valid credit card numbers appear:

VISA

Mastercard

Disvovery

American express

China Union

Discover

Dankort

JCB 16 Digits

These five numbers of each that appear are changing as you reload the web. If you need more different numbers or if you need another type of card, simply reload the website or click on the blue button for the corresponding category. Inside each type of card you will find a button “Generate New Number”Where you can click to have a new card. Continuously updating the page will also suffice to get more.

Not only will you need the automatically generated card number, but usually to test or use a card we are asked for two more data: the expiration date and the CVV2 / CVC2 of said card. How to get it? On the main page you will see the different numbers entered each time you update, to have the complete data of said card you will only have to click on the number you are going to update and you will see a screen with all the information you need or want.

Free credit card number

These websites allow us to generate cards one by one to carry out tests on systems, etc. The operation is very basic: Choose the type of card and click on the blue “Generate” button. Automatically a card number will appear, an expiration date and a CVV. If you click on the “Generate” button you will update the corresponding number and it will change and you can do it as many times as you want.

One of the interesting options of this tool is that it will even allow you to “design” a card with that random number and with a name and surname that you choose. As we have already explained in the previous case, it is a tool to test applications or ecommerce sites who need to do valid credit card tests and the numbers are automatically generated without corresponding to any real card from any bank.

Credit card

The operation of this website is similar to the previous one: choose the brand (here we have Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover and JCB) and choose the category (Gold, Platinum, Black …) Once you have it, click on the button to generate and you will have the corresponding data. You can also create it with your name and the system is exactly identical to the previous one: click on generate as many times as you want to create new numbers.