What are NFTs?

Have you heard? Everybody talks about NFTs. If you are a late adopter, let us introduce you to the exciting world of NFTs. In 2021, everything can be tokenized, which is a way of converting simple objects, contracts, or assets into tokens that can increase or decrease in value. Most cryptocurrencies are fungible, this means that you can exchange one for another, for example, if you have an Ethereum coin, you can exchange it for another, there is really no difference between the two. However, the NFTs or non-fungible tokens are different. They are unique tokens that cannot be substituted for another, in the same way that the Mona Lisa cannot be substituted for the Night Watchman.

Speaking of art, this is one of the most popular new styles from NFT. You take a piece of digital art, or even a song or any digital medium, like Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, who has turned his first Tweet into a token and is currently auctioning it off, (it’s somewhere around 2, $ 5 million). Would you pay $ 2.5 million for this? Probably not, but someone would. In the art world, the price of a work is the price someone is willing to pay for it.

There are many other NFT cases that have made headlines, such as someone who has tokenized a Banksy work and then burned the original. Genius? The jury disagrees. Other examples include: Mark Cuban using Tokenized Tweets who coined Tweets NFTs, and is built on a decentralized platform called Polygon. Aavegotchi, a Crypto Collectibles market with DeFI that sold 10,000 portals for its DeFI + NFT game and managed to raise more than 5.5M $ + and another market built on Polygon, called Arkane that allows you to sell your objects or creations of the game in form of NFTs.

Slowly! DeFi, decentralized, what?

We are missing a key piece in this puzzle. What is DeFi? All content on the blockchain is decentralized, which means that there are no intermediaries, only you are the buyer and I am the seller. DeFi is decentralized finance, which is basically any type of financial application that is on the blockchain. So if I am looking for a loan, I no longer need to go to a bank and meet a real human being and sign a contract. Now I do it via blockchain and smart contracts, which verify every transaction for me, eliminating the need for a middleman like a bank or stockbroker, and eliminating the element of human error and even fraud.

Returning to the interesting world of NFTs. All these auctions and all these markets must take place somewhere. Earlier we mentioned Polygon, one of the leading platforms that enables markets and developers to build decentralized applications. Polygon is an interesting company. It was known as Matic, but changed its name as the company developed. Its objective is to bring the world of blockchain closer to mass adoption. They do it with their multi-chain approach to the blockchain, with their 2-layer chains, which is known as the “Internet of Blockchains”. They make it possible for developers to link chains and basically build whatever they want. So far they have hosted over 90 Dapps (decentralized apps) and have over 200,000 users so they are definitely busy. This project, like most blockchain projects, has its own centrally located currency, the MATIC. The better the company does, the better the coin will often perform, gaining or decreasing in value depending on the utility behind it. So Polygon is a major player in the NFT game, and one worth knowing.

