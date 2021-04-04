What are NFTs?

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a special type of encrypted token that represents unique collectibles. An NFT is used in specific applications that require unique digital items, such as encrypted art, digital collectibles, and online games.

This is in contrast to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and many networks or utility tokens that are fungible. The fungible tokens can be exchanged with each other because they have the same value, similar to a simple exchange between bills of the same denomination.

Characteristics

Irreplaceability

NFTs cannot be copied or divided between different headlines. Like a unique work of art, NFTs are valued for their cultural significance and social capital value and for owning famous works. NFTs are also very popular with artists because a portion of any resale price will go directly back to the original author.

Tokenization of physical assets

In the blockchain world, NFT means that each token has its own value and distribution characteristics. Another difference with homogenized tokens is that non-financial transactions are indivisible. The most common token standard for NFT is ERC-721.

Through Ethereum’s ERC-721 standard, it is possible to prove that a digital file is a "original file" unique to solve the problem of copying digital files and confirm its authenticity and uniqueness. Non-fungible tokens immutably demonstrate digital ownership.

Access to the real asset

When you buy an NFT, you not only get immutable ownership of the asset, but you also get access to the actual asset.

Market cap

According to industry data company NonFungible, as of March 30, there have been 5,498,710 transactions in the NFT market, with a total transaction volume of $ 557,623,962.02

Non-fungible tokens and DeFi

Non-fungible tokens not only operate on the Ethereum blockchain, but can also be run on other decentralized networks, such as EOS and NEO. All these decentralized networks have the function of smart contracts with a full box of NFT tools, so developers can describe the metadata in detail.

NFT has started to integrate more and more into the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

For example, the DeFi Yearn Finance protocol has developed an insurance product Y.Insure for virtual currency assets.

Y.Insure uses the NFT mechanism (ERC-721) to represent the unique attributes of insurance policies.

Other DeFi projects with NFT bearings include MEME, Bancor and Enjin.

Commercial places

Non-fungible tokens can be traded on OpenSea, Nifty Gateway, Nifty Gateway, MakersPlace, Rarible, SuperRare, and other platforms.

History

Around 2017, the first two NFTs that were created and gained popularity were CryptoPunks and CryptoKitty. CryptoPunks contains 10,000 cute animations of human bodies and animal characters. CryptoKitty is a set of fantasy cat images, which were originally given away for free. However, the most valuable CryptoKitty is now worth more than $ 100,000 and CryptoPunks is worth more than $ 1 million.

Another major player driving the rise of the NFT is "NBA Top Shot", a video-based virtual basketball trading card website launched in October last year.

NBA TopShot offers NBA-sanctioned basketball themed collections and is the defending champion in the NFT market thus far.

Source: NBA TopShot via NonFungible

NBA Top Shot represented the largest NFT product with a total transaction volume of $ 459.71 million. So far, more than 276,350 transactions have been processed on the network.

Image Source: Shutterstock

The entry What are NFTs? was first published in Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency and Blockchain News.