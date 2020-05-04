One of the common problems that many homes and offices face with regard to Internet signal is that it does not reach all spaces correctly, causing conversations to cut, applications to slow down, or video games stop.

Unless it is a loft-like space, where there are few divisions and everything is integrated, the vast majority of buildings have doors and thick walls, so although our internet service is good, the signal does not come with the same intensity to all areas.

For example, if the modem or router is connected in the study, which is at the end of the house or apartment, the signal will hardly reach the living room or dining room, which are near the entrance. Of course, you can change places and place it in the room or at a midpoint, but there will always be an area where the signal is weak, because factors such as materials with which the walls and doors are made, as well as the size and construction layout.

To guarantee that our entire space has an excellent signal, there are devices called repeaters or network extenders that, as their name says, have the function of amplifying or repeating the signal, so that it reaches all rooms well.

What a network extender does is take the signal from the modem or router and retransmit it, so that coverage is amplified.

To take advantage of these types of devices, it is necessary, first of all, obviously, to acquire one. In the market there are many options so, surely, you will find one that suits your needs and budget.

Then, it is necessary to determine which is the most appropriate place to install it, because it is not a matter of leaving it in the middle of a corridor, since it requires electrical energy to function, which avoids wiring.

It does not necessarily have to be in the middle of construction. Experts recommend placing the network extender right where the wireless coverage is still strong, so that the repeater takes the signal well and can amplify it.

It should not be very close to the modem, because the signal it will emit will be practically the same as that of the router. Multiple locations can be tested, until the signal is perfect in all rooms.

Preferably, large obstacles, such as thick walls or metal partitions, should be avoided. Doors are no problem, unless they are metal or reinforced with double glass. Depending on the characteristics of the space, you can use one more network extenders.

Once the network extender is installed, the devices must be enabled so that they also feed on its signal, because they do not do so automatically.

Finally, the WPS button on the router is pressed. Thus, the device is in a position to repeat or amplify the signal.

