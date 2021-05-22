What Are Leos Like in Bed According to Astrology?

Think back to your most cinematic sexscapade — you know, that time you dragged the palm of your hand down a steamy window like Kate Winslet in Titanic (1997). That one. Even if you don’t know your former lover’s birthday, it’s safe to assume you were with a Leo. These dynamic fire signs offer nothing short of unforgettable experiences. When it comes to matters of the bedroom (or car… or kitchen… or shower…), regal wildcats are not afraid to pull out all the stops. Meow!

Ruled by the Sun, Leos are the center of the solar system… and they know it. This sign is notorious for its larger-than-life personality, signature theatricality, and passion-fueled je ne sais quoi. Whether it’s long-term bond or a one night stand, Leos want to ensure their partner is also illuminated. Drama is infused into everything Leos do, but when push comes to shove, they’re committing to ensure that you’re both shining. You know, main character energy x 2! NBD!

Believe it or not, Leo’s biggest turn-on is feeling desired. Leos are so terrific in bed because they’re enchanted by seduction — both giving and receiving. Leos purr at the idea of ​​being wanted, which is why sexy tension is so important to this ferocious fire sign. Foreplay isn’t just a means to an end — it’s a vital part of the whole experience! Whether tender affection comes by way of gentle caresses or decadent dinners, Leos are committed to setting the mood. Ambiance, atmosphere, and attitude are absolutely essential for this decadent feline. When Leos are entertaining — whether on stage or at a happy hour — they’re “on.” Everything is a performance opportunity for a Leo, As long as there’s an audience (and yes, one person counts as an audience), this infamous showstopper will be extraordinarily happy.

Want some more hot Leo tips? In traditional astrology, Leo is associated with both the heart and spine, which is why sex is such a sensual, lustful, romantic act for this feline. Tracing your fingers up and down your Leo lover’s back is an incredible erotic gesture. To further spice things up, give your wildcat plenty of room to perform. Experimenting with seated sex positions in chairs (* cough * royal thrones * cough *) would offer Leo the perfect angle for tender kisses and affectionate embraces, while also offering Leo some key spotlight moments (because — let’s be honest — Leo is always up for the challenge to show off their lap dance skills).

At the end of the day, the reason Leo is so fabulous in bed is because this sign is driven by passion. These lions demand intimacy that matches their big personalities, and nothing delights them more than unabashed adoration. Leos are looking for something sexy, exciting, and heartfelt, so whether the connection is built to last or a sultry fling, Leo will be sure to put in the work. And that kinda lovin ‘is definitely worth the drama!

