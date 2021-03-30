What are Instagram Stories and how can we make one

Now you have two options: press the button to take a single photo, or keep it pressed to record a video. You can also play with the different effects offered by Instagram by sliding your finger over the icons that appear at the bottom of the screen. Thus, by sliding one by one you will be able to check the effect it generates.

Once you have chosen the effect (if you wish), you can continue taking the photograph or recording the video.

Of course, it is necessary to take into account something important: for the moment, to publish a story in our feed it is essential to use the Instagram app, since the social network does not offer the possibility of publishing them also through the desktop web version.