What Are Heavy Blankets, And Why Do They Help Reduce Stress, Anxiety And Insomnia, According To Science | Life

For years light feather duvets were in fashion, but lately there is a lot of talk about heavy blankets, for their therapeutic functions. What exactly are they?

In the maddening and frenetic world in which we live, the problems of stress, anxiety and insomnia are more and more frequent. That is why they are looking for new formulas to be able to rest at night.

A solution that, according to different studies, seems effective, are the heavy blankets, also called weighted blankets or weighted blankets.

Is about some special blankets that inside carry pieces of plastic or glass, getting them to weigh between 4 and 12 Kilos. What’s the point of using a blanket that weighs so much?

Many people need to cover up and feel pressure on their bodies to sleep. That is, they cannot sleep if they are not covered with a sheet or blanket, even in summer.

Before it was not known why it was, but as our colleague Yaiza García tells us in Business Insider, there are studies that show that feeling touch or pressure on the body produces a state of calm.

Stress is reduced because blanket pressure increases dopamine and serotonin levels, which reduce anxiety, and at the same time decreases the generation of cortisol, the hormone that produces stress.

But, What is a heavy blanket? This is the name given to special blankets that are filled with small glass or plastic balls, to reach a weight of up to 12 kilos. Still experts advise that do not exceed 13% of the body weight of each person, so that it does not become uncomfortable.

As we have mentioned, several studies have tried to verify its effectiveness. One of them, carried out by the Aix-Marseillie University, found that heavy blankets make sleeping people move less, making the duration of each phase of sleep last longer.

This makes them suitable for hyperactive children suffering from insomnia, because they get them to move less at night, and sleep better.

Another study measured the blood and heart pressure of those who used heavy blankets, and found that two out of three people who used it reduced their anxiety levels.

They are not for everyone, because there are people who always sleep uncovered, or do not like to feel weight. But if you are one of those who need to cover yourself with the sheet up to your ears, heavy blankets can help you reduce stress and anxiety, or overcome insomnia.

They can be found with prices starting at 50 euros on Amazon.