What are ‘ghost kitchens’ and why are there more now than ever?

La Sexta issued this Friday an investigation team dedicated to the food delivery. Sometimes, this is done in ghost kitchens, a social scourge for some neighbors, since these kitchens are located on habitable floors.

The Councilor for Urbanism of the Madrid City Council, Mariano Fuentes Sedano, affirmed that it is a new business model that responds to a social demand.

The councilor responded to some neighborhood demands, such as expressing his discomfort at the fact that a 27 meter high chimney that will open 38 kitchens ghost. However, Fuentes Sedano assured that “it complies with the urban environment ordinance.”

On the other hand, the Largest hive of ghost kitchens found in Prosperity, whose works began almost a year ago. The premises have 1,500 square meters and will house 38 kitchens. In addition, it borders four streets.

“Our staircase is in the middle of the premises, in the middle of the facade. If they go out on fire, where do we run?“denounced one of the neighbors, who also explained that” for 38 kitchens more than 100 vans are needed every day. “” But the problem is not there, but in the motorcycles, which if they sell what they have to sell is up to 2,850 a day, “he lamented.

The show went into one of those ghost kitchens that had 15 square meters and giving 200 orders a week. Regarding complaints about noise, the person in charge, Juan Beltrán, pointed out that they have “a roof system and doors for security, and the ventilation does not connect with the roof at any time.”

On the other hand there is the version of Nico Vaucenant. who lives on eight ghost kitchens: “There are tubes that extract the air. They go up to about 15 meters, so it takes a lot of ventilation power to raise all those fumes, and that’s why it sounds so much, “he lamented.

But not only that, but they also supported “door noises affecting the building structure; everything shakes, the bed shakes, the furniture shakes and there are also the noises of the motorcycles that come all night. At night I have to sleep with plugs, sometimes anxiolytics, “he recalled.

Turning to the business side, investors are interested in the booming phenomenon of ghost kitchens and have one factor in their favor: Madrid and Barcelona, ​​the two cities in Spain in which more kitchens have been opened, there are 185,000 closed commercial premises. Investors are looking for spaces that exceed 500 square meters. As you can see in the video, it looks like a great deal. However, first they have to overcome a stumbling block: get the planning license.