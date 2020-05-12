Not all germs are dangerous to the human body, and this is a fact that you must pass on to your children

As disease-causing agents, germs They are microorganisms that should not be underestimated and that deserve care by all people.

It is important that your children become aware of germs and know how they affect them, but also how you can defend against them. That is why we have prepared the following information that will be very helpful to explain everything about germs to your children.

What are germs?

The Mayo Clinic indicates that germs are tiny and difficult to detect organisms that can enter our body with relative ease. The germs are so small that they are only visible under a microscope.

Germs tend to proliferate in multiple circumstances unless an intensive or extensive sanitizing process is applied. They do not always induce disease, but those that do, are subject to preventive measures.

Animals, plants and humans can contract germs, of which there are four main types: bacteria, viruses, protozoa and fungi.

How to talk about germs with your children?

You can point out the hostile nature of germs towards human beings, indicating the way in which they can cause illnesses and unpleasant sensations that can be avoided if the appropriate hygiene measures are applied.

When talking about personal hygiene, it is important that indicate the routes of contagion or infection that a germ can take advantage of to make way for your body so that your child does not neglect any aspect and significantly reduces the chances of getting sick.

Photo: Pixabay

Don’t forget to point out that not all germs are dangerous to people, and that the action of some of them constitutes an important part of their health and nutrition. You can, for example, talk about how certain types of cheese exist thanks to the effect of mushrooms.

The Health of your children is priorityTherefore, you cannot miss the opportunity to transmit information that will be useful to them in their development process and, in general, throughout their lives.

