Both for people who do not have total mobility and need help with this kind of robot armor as for you or for me, for anyone who needs to perform some unthinkable task without a technology that twenty years ago we could only see possible in science fiction or superhero movies. We tell what exoskeletons are, what types there are, what they are for and how they can help us.

What are exoskeletons

Mechanical exoskeletons are similar to armor or a kind of robot that we incorporate into our own body. A mechanical or robotic external frame that we carry with us. That is, a robot that we hang or place on our limbs and that gives us capabilities that we cannot have without it: walking or mobility in some cases but also carrying certain weights without the back suffering, for example. Robotic parts that we add to our bodies, as we have always seen in movies. A robotic arm, for example, or a leg.

The technology that makes this exoskeleton allows the “robot” that we incorporate into our body follow us in all our movements and they can be controlled even with the mind, although they are also controlled by a controller. How do they work? There are biometric sensors that are capable of detecting signals from our brains to our muscles, and the intelligent technology of the exoskeleton is in charge of translating or processing these signals (in real time and in a matter of seconds) to obtain the necessary energy.

Light and effective

They use light materials that make them not weigh It is neither effort nor harm to take them with us and the techniques used for manufacturing and design make them adapt perfectly to us lightly but with all kinds of possibilities and designed to achieve what we propose and cannot have without them. Mainly designed so that people can walk again although the uses are increasingly varied in other professional sectors.

For now it is not common to see them every day on the street and they are not affordable but they are probably becoming more frequent not only in factories but for delivery people, for daily jobs, to avoid all kinds of efforts.

Types of exoskeletons

There are all kinds of exoskeletons, although originally this type of technology was designed to recover or improve mobility, but it is also applied in company jobs, in delivery workers, in reducing the burden on the military …

Rehabilitation exoskeletons

The most common in exoskeletons is to apply them to medicine, to rehabilitation. The original idea of ​​exoskeletons, beyond other functions that we already give them, is to help people who have suffered some type of accident and need to walk again. It is a method that has been improving over the years and is specially designed to help people who have suffered a stroke or who have some type of injury and need help to walk again or strengthen their muscles, for example .

In 2019, the Hospital Sant Joan de Déu de Palma, for example, presented in one of the best exoskeletons in our country (the Indego exoskeleton) with 17 kilograms and that allows patients of different sizes or weights have help walking on all types of surfaces (sidewalks, ramps, herbs …) and make a rehabilitation that avoids muscle atrophy after having suffered incomplete spinal injuries or some strokes. Thanks to these exoskeletons, recovery can be faster or more effective without them.

But the one from the Balearic Islands is not the only one in Spain and also in Spain, specifically in Guipúzcoa, we find the Gogoa Mobily Robots company, one of the few companies in the world that manages to be approved as manufacturer of medical exoskeletons for rehabilitation.

Children’s exoskeletons

Children’s exoskeletons increasingly frequent and designed for children affected by spinal muscular atrophy (AME) These exoskeletons adapted to their size and needs make children able to walk for the first time, as is the case with Atlas 2020, a nine-kilo exoskeleton that supports a maximum weight of 40 kilograms and is intended for children of up to 1.5 meters older than three years. Atlas 2020 is designed for children with SMA and has tendons, motors or joints that allow not only to get the strength that children lack but is able to make them follow all movements. A technology already in use that is used as clinical research in hospitals

Military exoskeletons

Beyond helping people regain mobility or achieve more effective rehabilitation, exoskeletons for military use are frequent thanks to the fact that They help decrease physical load. Although we do not see them in Spain yet, it is expected that the Army will begin to use these exoskeletons in a few years (with an estimated date of 2035) that will improve the protection of all those who are “on foot”. According to the army, they will decrease the physical load of the “combatant but also the cognitive load thanks to the use of sensors”

The thought of using military exoskeletons is, of course, not unique to Spain. The Lockheed Martin company designed a few years ago an exoskeleton intended for the military, Fortis, which have stress-relief devices for the knee and allows American soldiers to carry more heavy weapons and supplies on a regular basis. Although it is an exoskeleton of about twelve kilos, it is not the real weight felt by the person who wears it and its creators assure that it can improve between 2 and 27 times the work done without it.

Work uniform exoskeletons

Although it may seem distant, there are exoskeletons used every day in factories. In companies where workers use this robotic frame for the whole body (back) or limbs and it allows them not only to free them from the load or the effort but it also allows them to support forced positions for a longer time. They are used in some factories in Spain as in automobile factoriesFor example, and are able to reduce stress and tension. Of course, they are not designed for a small company because they cost thousands of euros.

The future

There are all kinds of exoskeletons that we will soon see often not only in news but on a daily basis. Beyond those created for home use and to help people who need it controlled by the mind, there are others for the day to day that relieve fatigue, that will help us to run more or better.

For example, to sit anywhere without looking for a bench to lean on or without having to carry a folding chair with us. Yes, an exoskeleton like LEX, a kind of leg or bionic chair that allows us to open anywhere to sit comfortably and supports a weight of up to 120 kilos. LEX is developed by a group of chinese engineers and it adjusts perfectly to our legs but we can unfold it when we need to rest, opening in just five seconds. It will not be the same as sitting on your sofa but having a chair on your legs seems like a recommended idea.

Run more, work better

Exoskeletons are not only designed to rest and we also found other variants that would help us run more and tire less, the dream of any runner. There are already prototypes and ideas of exoskeletons that would be attached to the legs of a person and that would be capable of Increase Speed up to 10% but reducing, in turn, fatigue or effort.

Straight out of a video game: China’s ubiquitous food-delivery app https://t.co/O6kOT9RrJG caught the Chinese internet’s attention this week after testing a powered exoskeleton for its couriers. The exoskeleton endows the wearer with the strength to carry up to 50 kg with ease. pic.twitter.com/4elmxRhLDU – Sixth Tone (@SixthTone) April 30, 2020

And, in addition to resting and running, to work, as we see in the previous video. Exoskeletons capable of carry 50 kilos on your back in the deliverymen without suffering any damage. Exoskeletons that would allow delivery workers to save effort and could carry up to 50 kilos of charge during the device’s six-hour battery life. A futuristic technology that is already being tested and that will increasingly appear to appear on our streets as part of the routine.