Discrete iOS notifications are a somewhat unknown, but quite useful feature. It is a way of manage what we want to see and what not at the notification level, being able to individually configure this function.

We are going to show you why and how you can activate these discreet notifications in iOS, since in a few seconds you can improve message management in the Apple operating system.

Discreet notifications on iOS

Discreet notifications are a way to keep us informed, but in a somewhat less intrusive way. Normally, when a notification arrives, it sounds if the mobile is not silenced, it appears in the control center and on the lock screen. That is, we are informed by all possible channels that a notification has reached us.

Discrete notifications appear in the Control Center, but have no sound and are not shown on the lock screen, so you can only see them when you unlock the phone

Regarding messages or emails, it may be important to receive notifications through all these channels, but there may be other applications from which we want to receive notifications, but in a more discreet way. Discrete notifications come into play here. These cause only the banner to be notified in the Control Center, but not on the lock screen or by sound. That is, we will continue to receive notifications, but not by all means.

To activate these discreet notifications the process is very simple. The first way is to swipe in the notification of the app that we want to make « discreet », swipe left and click on « manage ». Here we will see the option to convert into discrete notifications. The other solution is to press hard to activate the functions of ‘3D Touch’ or ‘Force Touch’ and activate them from here.

