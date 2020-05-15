There are many types of dental splints, and these are related to the treatment you are receiving

The splints dental They are recurring accessories in dental treatments. They fulfill important and very varied functions that we can often overlook. That is why here we will talk a little about each of them and explain their main uses.

What are dental splints?

The Magallanes Dental Clinic indicates that dental splints are devices made of plastic or resin They are used to support, complete or strengthen various dental treatments.

Before placing the dental splints, the dentist takes models of the patient’s mouth to make sure the splints fully conform to your anatomy and teeth.

Dental splints are subject to the type of dental treatment to which the patient submits, therefore, there are many types. Some of them are:

Whitening splints

Are the splints dedicated to teeth whitening treatments. The whitening kit is placed on the splint, which is created through a process of aspiration and heat.

Orthodontic maintenance splints

These splints are placed so that the orthodontia stays in place. They apply pressure to the teeth so that they do not move.

Peridontia splints

Splints that are part of the treatment of peridontitis, a dental disease that consists of dental stones caused by plaque. Models for this splint are made after a few sessions.

Surgical splint

They are splints that are applied immediately after surgical treatment, and are intended to prevent tooth displacement.

Mouth guards

As the name suggests, mouthguards help you protect your teeth in contact sports such as soccer, rugby, American football, boxing, hockey, basketball, etc.

The dental splints They have many uses, but they always seek to protect the health of our teeth. But if you still have doubts about the role of splints in dental treatments, you can talk to an orthodontist or dentist.

