What are dark stores? Entrepreneurship that flourishes in the pandemic

What are dark stores? These are warehouses from which products are delivered at home, with no employees on the floor, no physical retail space for face-to-face commerce.

This type of venture has been very popular during the pandemic months that we have been in, driven by changes in consumer habits and e-commerce.

Dark stores explained

Everything, in a way, is for the better. And in the midst of the current global crisis, dark stores have become a very popular entrepreneurship style that was born out of the pandemic.

These are warehouses from which products are delivered at home. So customers no longer have to physically go to the store to do their shopping.

The formula allows entrepreneurs to save on rent, maintenance and adaptations of the premises.

They also do not pay salaries because they do not have floor employees, special permits to operate or security systems.

A style of entrepreneurship that was born in a pandemic

This he has experienced in his own flesh Mireya Ortiz, founder of Pedalea Libre, a vegan dark kitchen located in the north of Mexico City.

She has faced the difficulties and financial challenges derived from changing customer habits during the pandemic.

“At some point I had thought to start a restaurant, but sales decreased 80% until two months ago. If I had invested in a place, I would not have been able to sustain it “, he says in an interview for Tec Review.

His main clients were office workers, but since the home office style became predominant, sales fell to such a degree that he also had to lay off his dark kitchen staff. Simply, the accounts no longer came out.

“I had a burn out (exhaustion from work), for which I took off from the business two months and about 3 weeks ago I resumed it, I am in the relaunch. But the idea of ​​putting up a place for now is not viable, ”says Ortiz.

The name of your business is Pedal Free because it alludes to which bike riders they pedal to deliver culinary creations free of ingredients of animal origin. Hence the unique combination of the verb with the adjective.

Mireya does not have her business registered with any food delivery platform such as Uber Eats or Rappi, but to stay in touch with his customers he uses WhatsApp Business.

“It does not yet have a direct payment, but I think it is a free tool that allows me to continue generating an injection of cash.”

This entrepreneur, who is a chemical engineer from the National Polytechnic Institute, predicts that Pedalea Libre will finally rebound, although it will probably take her half a year to return to the level of sales prior to the pandemic.

Everything points to the omnichannel strategy

2020 was a complex and surprisingly favorable year for online businesses, according to Josu Gurtubay, founder of Cubbo, a company specialized in converting physical stores into dark stores.

“In the context of the pandemic, e-commerce exploded in Latin America, growing 66%, and in Mexico 80%. But we still have a long way to go. The penetration of the online commerce market in Mexico is only 9% of retail sales ”, he specifies in an interview for Tec Review.

This means that of every 9 pesos sold in online stores, 91 pesos are still sold in physical stores. While in China there is a level of 50% penetration of digital commerce with respect to traditional commerce.

Josu, who by the way is a mechatronics engineering graduate from Tec de Monterrey, State of Mexico campus, affirms that it is not about fostering an antagonism between digital commerce and traditional commerce, but about moving towards what he calls: “omnichannel commerce ”.

“That is the strategy, it is neither one nor the other, but rather both. These two channels, the digital and the physical, have to coexist and in this way give the customer a good experience. It is called omnichannel and it is complex to do it ”.

So the idea is that if, for example, someone buys a product on the website of a large department store, they will not necessarily receive it at their home, but can also pick it up at the physical facilities of said business.

The challenge of diversifying the market

In this way, the customer diversifies his shopping experience as it suits him best, taking advantage of both styles of commerce.

This view is supported by Alexander Caballero, director of Marketplace Soft of Free Market Mexico, who in an interview for Tec Review affirms that he has the mission of providing the option to entrepreneurs to take their businesses beyond the physical and implement omnichannel.

“We are giving companies the opportunity to expand their reach. Today an artisan from Oaxaca not only sells to the customer who visits his physical store, but his product has millions of potential buyers all over the country, online, like in a big window ”.

Since 2020, more than 500 brands in Mexico have joined Mercado Libre as official stores; that is, they have also opted for a strategy analogous to that of dark stores: supplying customers from warehouses through online commerce.

“Companies like Nike, Reebok, Adidas, Martí, C&A, GNC, L’occitane, Sexy JNS, Kipling and Bridgestone have joined our platform. Similarly, more than 8,000 SMEs (small and medium-sized companies) began to sell their products through us, ”adds Caballero.

Obstacles to overcome

However, Josu Gurtubay considers that even in the country there is distrust towards the line trade, which many Mexicans continue to associate with fraud or delivery of defective products, although not necessarily so.

In this sense, Caballero asserts that in Mexico consumers still prefer to go to the store, stand in front of a shelf, take the product of their choice with their hands and pay for it at the cash register.

“At Mercado Libre we are aware that in the digital world we still have a disadvantage compared to the physical world, because we cannot generate the instant gratification that comes from grabbing the product and wearing it in the moment.”

For this reason, both Cubbo and Mercado Libre have as their main objectives for 2021 to improve the shopping experience of those who have decided to buy online, but also to increase the profits of entrepreneurs who, from dark stores, market their products.

These creators consider that the conditions are in place to achieve this, to finish giving birth to this new style of entrepreneurship.