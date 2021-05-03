What are cruciferous vegetables and why are they essential to prevent cancer?

We all want to be healthy and prevent degenerative diseases. Fortunately, we have now found the best ally in nature, which is why we are all constantly looking for the best options for fruits, vegetables, herbs and medicinal spices. The offer is wide and depending on their composition they will provide different therapeutic properties. For those looking for a powerful option to fight cancer, we have some interesting news that has been positioned as the most dramatic protection against cancer: the cruciferous vegetable family.

First things first and many are probably wondering What are cruciferous vegetables? With their spicy, sometimes bitter taste (thanks to their glucosinolate content), cruciferous vegetables add a long list of essential virtues and nutrients to any healthy diet. The list of cruciferous vegetables includes unique varieties such as arugula, bok choy, broccoli, broccoli sprouts, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, collard greens, horseradish, kale, kohlrabi, mustard greens, radish, red cabbage, turnips, turnip greens and watercress. It is interesting to know that almost all of them are part of the 100 best foods for health and longevity.

What makes cruciferous vegetables so special?

The cruciferous family is unique among vegetables due to its glucosinolate content. When the walls of plant cells are broken by chewing, chopping, or mixing, the enzyme myrosinase converts glucosinolates to isothiocyanates (ITCs) or indole-3-carbinol The interesting? Scientific studies have discovered the cellular and molecular anticancer effects of these cruciferous phytochemicals and associate people who eat these vegetables regularly with a lower risk of cancer.

Therefore, the researchers note that to get the most benefits from cruciferous vegetables, it is important to make sure to finely chop, mix or mash them before cooking, or chew them thoroughly when eating. The reason is because the myrosinase enzyme is physically separated from glucosinolates in intact vegetables. But when plant cells break down, the chemical reaction occurs and ITCs are formed.

Regarding its anticancer potential, there is a study in which the reduction of the risk of cancer in cruciferous consumers is verified. And he found that those who eat them as part of their daily diet have a lower risk of lung, ovarian, stomach, breast, prostate and colon cancer. Everything is related to its powerful isothiocyanates.

What are the medicinal benefits of cruciferous phytochemicals:

– Anti-inflammatory effects: ITCs have been found to have the power to decrease the secretion of inflammatory molecules.

– Anti-angiogenic effects: Isothiocyanates can inhibit the development of new blood vessels and thereby limit tumor growth.

– Detoxification of carcinogens: Some carcinogens must be converted to their active form before they can bind to DNA; isothiocyanates inhibit this transformation.

– Prevention of DNA damage: Isothiocyanates also increase the production of the body’s natural detoxification enzymes, which protect DNA against damage from carcinogens and free radicals.

– They stop cell division: In cells whose DNA has been damaged.

– They prevent the proliferation and promotion of cell death: Characteristic in cancer cells.

– They stimulate the production of interferon: Which is an important part of the body’s antiviral and antitumor response.

– Antiestrogenic activity: Exposure to estrogen is known to increase the risk of breast cancer, such that estrogens can alter gene expression, promoting cell proliferation in breast tissue. ITCs and indole-3-carbinol have been shown to inhibit the expression of genes that respond to estrogens.

– Changes in hormonal metabolism: Eating cruciferous vegetables regularly helps the body shift hormonal metabolism, reducing the cancer-promoting potency of estrogens and other hormones.

As part of the most relevant conclusions, we can say that there are numerous scientific references and randomized trials, which have proven that the healthy people who eat cruciferous vegetables they present significant decreases in oxidative stress or increases in antioxidant enzymes. Finally, we are what we eat and the quality of nutrients that we obtain through our diet does make a difference in our state of health, in the prevention of diseases and even lengthens hope and quality of life.

