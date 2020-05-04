Five skin rashes, including so-called “covid fingers”, have been seen in some hospitalized patients diagnosed with the new coronavirus, according to a small study by Spanish doctors.

‘Covert fingers’ was one of the symptoms observed

Photo: COVID-piel study / BBC News Brasil

According to them, skin rashes tended to appear in younger people and lasted for several days.

It is not uncommon for a rash to be a symptom of a virus, like the buds that indicate chicken pox.

But doctors said they were surprised to see so many varieties of skin rash with the new disease that has spread around the world.

Skin rashes are not currently included in the list of symptoms of the disease. The most recurrent are high fever and dry cough.

However, there have been many reports of “covid-19 toes” – a rash that appears on patients’ feet, even in the absence of other symptoms.

According to the person responsible for the study, Ignacio Garcia-Doval, the most common form of skin rash was maculopápulas – small reddish, flattened or elevated buds that tend to appear on the torso.

“It is strange to see several different rashes – and some are very specific,” Garcia-Doval tells the BBC.

“Usually, they appear later, after the respiratory manifestation of the disease – therefore, it is not useful for diagnosing patients”, he adds.

All patients in the study were already in the hospital and had respiratory symptoms.

The article was reviewed and published last week in the British Journal of Dermatology.

All dermatologists in Spain were asked to share details of the covid-19 patients they had seen and who had developed rashes in the previous two weeks. There were 375 in total.

The five skin rashes were:

• Asymmetrical lesions, similar to chilblains, around the hands and feet, which can cause itching or pain. Usually found in younger patients, they lasted an average of 12 days, appeared later in the course of the disease and were associated with mild infections. They accounted for 19% of cases.

• Small blisters, often accompanied by itching, found on the torso and limbs. More incidents in middle-aged patients, lasted about 10 days and appeared before other symptoms. (9%)

• Pink or white areas of skin that looked like itching accompanied by itching. Mainly on the body, but sometimes on the palms. (19%)

• Maculopules, small, flat, raised red bumps. They represented 47% of the cases. They lasted about seven days and appeared at the same time as other symptoms, but tended to be seen in patients with more severe infections.

• Livedo (also known as necrosis) was present in 6% of cases. The skin looked red or blue, with a pattern similar to that of hammocks. It represents a sign of poor blood circulation. It appeared in older patients with severe illness.

However, the researchers emphasized that skin rashes can have many causes and can be difficult to differentiate without medical knowledge.

“The relevance of this study is not so much to help people diagnose themselves, but to help build a broader understanding of how the infection can affect people,” explains Ruth Murphy, president of the British Association of Dermatologists.

Michael Head, a professor at the University of Southampton, England, says rashes are a well-known side effect of many viral infections, including pneumonia.

“With covid-19, skin rashes and skin ulcers were seen in a portion of hospitalized patients. We do not yet know the extent of these connections, or precisely why this inflammation occurs in some patients, but not in others.”

The American Academy of Determatology is also compiling a record of skin symptoms observed by its members.

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

