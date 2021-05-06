What are cold sore trigger foods?

Well they say that once the cold sore arrives in your life, nothing is the same again and you will always be in a certain way prone to contracting it again. Also know as herpes simplex or feveris one of the most common viral infections and presents with small fluid-filled blisters on or around the lips. These blisters clump together to form spots and when they break, they form a crust that usually lasts for several days. The truth is that many people have wondered about the aspects that usually trigger these types of outbreaksAmong the main ones are: exposure to the sun or cold wind, a cold or other illness, a weakened immune system, stress, hormonal fluctuations, dry and chapped lips. In addition, due to its direct relationship with the immune system, much has been said about its connection with the quality of food, and how certain dietary habits tend to activate herpes outbreaks.

What usually triggers cold sore outbreaks?

In those people who are diagnosed with the herpes simplex virus, especially the type (HSV-1), cold sore outbreaks tend to occur very commonly. It is also normal that the virus remains inactive for certain periods and when it is activated it is normal for it to be physically present through the blisters. Although it is a condition that is triggered by the defense system of each person and environmental factors, as in all food, it influences absolutely our entire state of health; both physical, emotional and mental.

Based on this, experts have verified that there are some foods that it is advisable to avoid, one of the main ones are those rich in arginine. It is an amino acid that stimulates the replication of the virus and increases the frequency of seizures, this substance is found in foods such as: certain meats, peanuts, almonds, ham, salami, raisins, cocoa and some whole grains such as oats, germ wheat and granola. In addition, another important measure is to avoid the consumption of coffee, white flour and foods rich in sugars, such as chocolate, white bread, cookies, soft drinks and cakes, the main reason is that these are pro-inflammatory foods that slow recovery. Another recommendation is to avoid those triggers that decrease defenses and increase the risk of the virus manifesting itself. Among the main ones are cigarettes, a sedentary life and of course a high consumption of alcohol.

The good news is that there are certain dietary measures that can positively stimulate the immune system and with this we will be less likely to suffer herpes outbreaks and possible relapses.

1. Increase your lysine intake

The first thing we have to say is that lysine is an essential amino acid that you get from food and can help prevent cold sores. In particular it is believed that lysine prevents cold sore outbreaks because it reduces arginine activity, another amino acid that the herpes simplex virus needs to replicate. Bet on the consumption of the best sources of lysine, you will obtain it through the consumption of high-protein foods such as meat, specifically beef, chicken and pork, cheeses such as Parmesan, fatty fish such as cod and soy sardines. You will also find it in plant-based products such as fenugreek seeds and spirulina.

Raw chicken. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Eat foods rich in vitamin C

It is no secret to say that vitamin C is one of the fundamental nutrients for nourish the immune system and increase defenses. Therefore, in stages in which active herpes crises occur, foods with abundant vitamin C will protect us from infections and in case of suffering from them, it helps to accelerate recovery. They are also a good ally to contribute to the formation of collagen and the regeneration of the skin, favoring the healing of blisters that arise during a herpes crisis. Bet on the consumption of citrus fruits such as orange, lemon, grapefruit, tangerine, kiwi, pineapple, peppers and strawberries.

Citrus / Photo: Pixabay

3. Bump up the zinc

Both vitamins and minerals are equally important for the functioning of the body and fulfill relevant tasks. Such is the case of zinc, which often goes unnoticed and is an essential nutrient: actively supports the functioning of the immune system, participates in hundreds of enzymatic reactions, protects against oxidative damage, participates in wound healing and is necessary in the production of hemoglobin. Bet on the consumption of foods such as: pork, eggs, crab, oysters, shellfish, pumpkin seeds, soybeans and watermelon.

Pumpkin seeds. / Photo: Shutterstock

4. Foods that stimulate the immune system

There are other categories of foods that are a great ally to improve and enhance the functioning of the immune systemSuch is the case of products rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as fatty fish, olive oil, avocado and nuts. Also bet on foods rich in probiotics, such as fermented foods such as sauerkraut, kefir, tempeh, kombucha and yogurt. Another good recommendation is to bet on medicinal foods rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory like turmeric, ginger, and garlic.

Yogurt. / Photo: Shutterstock

