There are more and more brands that introduce carbo-ceramic brakes in their high-end cars and it is all for one reason; its high quality

The brakes on the cars They are of vital importance when driving, as a prompt response to an unexpected event could save the lives of millions of people. The disks of carboceramic brakes They are composed of a ceramic composite that adheres and sticks to the carbon fibers to improve their resistance.

In this case, silicon carbide is responsible for providing sufficient rigidity to avoid possible fractures future by the high level of friction that supports and to increase its resistance compared to high temperatures.

The manufacturing process of these carboceramic discs lasts more than a week, since it is necessary to wait for both the materials for their manufacture and the high temperatures to which these discs have to undergo for their formation and hardening.

. ADVANTAGE

Ceramic disc brakes are a lot lighterThey weigh 50% less than traditional cast iron discs. Taking into account that lightness is always one of the keys in super sports cars, these brakes become the best option. They are also a lot more durableThey are said to have a life of about 300,000 kilometers, although it will depend on the use that is given. The effectiveness it is also one of their characteristics, as they help reduce braking distances.

According to the portal Todo Mecánica.com, the resistance of the ceramic brakes is outstanding and hold high temperatures without deformations, in fact, they can withstand more than 900º.

Regarding iron discs, the emission of fine powders is reduced by up to 90% and also improvement in terms of noise and vibrations. Without a doubt, with these brakes you get the best performance when you use it intensively, which is why we only see them in supercars.

