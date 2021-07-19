What are bioterrorist agents?

Share

The Bioterrorism agents are pathogenic organisms or biological toxins that have the potential to cause disease and death in humans, animals, or plants.. While these pathogens may not pose a threat to humans as they are found in nature, they do can be deliberately exposed to humans, animals or plants with the intention of killing or causing fear in people.

As we have just said, bioterrorist agents can be used as they are found in nature or can be modified to improve their virulence, making them resistant to currently available antibiotics and vaccines. To date, there have already been various incidents of bioterrorism that have occurred around the world and throughout history.

Brief history of bioterrorism

Bioterrorist agents are classified as massive destruction weapons And although this phrase has become popular in recent years, the truth is that bioterrorism has been a threat to society for centuries.

Documented cases of bioterrorism date back to the 6th century BC. C., when the assyrians used the ergot mushroom to poison enemy wells. During the fourteenth century, according to historical accounts, the Black Death came to Europe from the Crimea because the corpses were catapulted over the wall of the city during the siege of Caffa as a method of biological warfare.

These historical methods of bioterrorism were extensively investigated during the World War II and the Cold War to prepare for and counter potential bioterrorism attacks.

More recently, the United States suffered its worst biological attack in history when sent letters laced with anthrax in the United States mail, shortly after the terrorist attacks of September 11. 5 people died and there were 17 injured.

The truth is that, as technology advances, so does its ability to increase the impact of bioterrorist attacks. It is now possible to genetically alter organisms by modifying them to meet specific requirements.

While this technology has been developed for positive applications, such as the development of new cancer treatments, there is also the possibility that this technology will be used by those planning bioterrorism attacks to improve the virulence of a pathogen and increase the impact of the hypothetical attack.

Bioterrorist agents currently identified

At the moment, more than 65 potential agents have been identified of different bioterrorism. Among the best known, along with the disease they cause, is Bacillus anthracis (anthrax), Yersinia pestis (pneumonic plague), Variola major (smallpox), influenza (avian flu), Brucella species (Brucellosis), arenavirus, bunyavirus, and filovirus (viral hemorrhagic fevers) Y SARS-associated coronavirus, among others.

The fact that several agents have already been used in acts of bioterrorism has given scientists the possibility to predict how future acts of bioterrorism may unfold with these agents, allowing them to prevent and prepare to control and minimize the impact of such attacks. However, there is great concern about the possibility that new agents are developed with the use of new technology.

Scientists fear the possibility that known pathogenic viruses are rebuilt with the result of improving their virulence. In this sense, they are also concerned that the use of technology serves to develop new microorganisms, with the potential to release highly toxic chemicals in the body.

In addition to increased pathogens and new engineering, scientists are also concerned about future agents of bioterrorism attacks, which include the powerful new strain of botulism, known as botulism H. At the moment, there is no treatment for this strain and it is fatal. In this line, the development of antibiotic resistant agents it is also another concern.

To finish, comment that, curiously, coronaviruses have been on the watch list in recent years as potential new agents of bioterrorism. With the significant impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, scientists will likely keep an eye on this group of viruses and prepare to isolate and treat future outbreaks.