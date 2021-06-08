There’s a good chance you know or have at least heard of Ben Wa balls, whether from reading an erotic book or seeing them in a sex shop. But just so you know, they’re so much more than what you may have seen in Fifty Shades of Gray.

Also known as Kegel balls, Ben Wa balls are insertable weights that go inside the vagina, and they have officially become A Thing all around the world, mainly for what they offer.

Not only can they help you retrain your pelvic floor, but they also offer up a super-sexy sensation inside your vagina that’s actually pleasurable. And even though a super-strong vagina won’t necessarily lead to more amazing orgasms, it will enhance your sex life if you’re just bored with your usual routine.

So if you want to try out Ben Wa balls for any of the above reasons, this beginner’s guide will answer e-ver-y-thing you ever needed to know about them. Let’s dive into it.

What are Ben Wa balls?

Ben Wa balls, or vaginal exercise weights, are meant to be inserted into your vagina to improve pelvic-floor muscles. Ob-gyn Nita Landry, cohost of The Doctors, explains that when you insert Ben Wa balls into your vagina, your pelvic muscles work to hold them in place. Ob-gyn Candace Howe compares the added weight of these balls to what it would be like using free weights on other parts of the body.

And while Ben Wa balls were originally designed to rebuild strength and support lost in pelvic-floor muscles, over time, they have gotten more and more popular as a sex toy, says Dr. Howe. She says this is due to the stimulation they provide on the anterior vaginal wall, which is full of sensitive nerve endings.

As Dr. Landry points out, the Fifty Shades of Gray books have caused a surge in popularity for Ben Wa balls after the toys were mentioned in the series. (Remember that iconic scene when Anastasia Steele, wide-eyed with panic, asks Christian if he’s going to put the Ben Wa balls in her butt? If that’s not the most relatable moment in the Fifty Shades series, I don’t know what is .)

Is there any medical reason to use them?

Even though Ben Wa balls can be a fun challenge, probably not. In fact, you’ve probably exercised your PC muscles without even knowing it. Dr. Howe says regular core-strengthening exercises also work the same pelvic muscles.

“Any core strengthening exercises that work the obliques, transversus, and rectus abdominal muscles, along with the lower back and upper thighs — such as lunges, crunches, bends, and leg lifts to name a few — can help strengthen the levator muscles and pelvic floor, ”she explains.

Ob-gyn Sherry Ross, author of She-ology: The Definitive Guide to Women’s Intimate Health. Period, says some women may like the fullness that Ben Wa balls can provide, although reg Kegel exercises would accomplish the same thing for free.

However, Dr. Howe says there may be some benefits to using them for people after childbirth or who have suffered other pelvic trauma that has caused their pelvic-floor muscles to weaken over time. She says that Ben Wa balls help to give a “focus and directed intention to exercises designed to rebuild that support and strength.”

Dr. Sherry also points out that if used correctly, Ben Wa balls can help you avoid symptoms such as stress and urge incontinence caused by childbirth, aging, and obesity.

Do Kegel weights make you tighter?

Let’s get one thing straight: You don’t need to worry about how tight your vagina is. I don’t care if you’ve given birth or how many people you’ve slept with, the whole “tight vagina” thing is something to never, ever worry about. Seriously.

But if you’re one of the many people interested in trying Ben Wa balls because you want to restore your vagina after giving birth, know that they can help, but they’re not completely necessary. That’s because doing any Kegel exercises after birth properly “will bring everything back into alignment for most people,” says Dr. Willams.

“Put it this way: If a woman did not Kegel properly before childbirth, but after giving birth, she tones safely, she could be stronger and have a more powerful squeeze than before giving birth.”

Basically, Ben Wa balls will strengthen your pelvic muscles and create a “toned and rejuvenated vagina.”

How far up do you put these?

You’d put Kegel balls or Ben Wa balls about as far up as you would a tampon, says Dr. Williams. “Ideally, you should insert the balls so they sit just above the pelvic muscle and as far as you are comfortable with,” adds wellness expert Jeanine Duval, co-founder of Edelwyn. (And don’t worry, they’re not going to go further than they’re supposed to.)

For insertion, consider applying some lube, and if they keep slipping out, Dr. Williams suggests trying a lighter weight.

Can you walk around with Kegel balls or Ben Wa balls in?

Public health practitioner Janielle Bryan says not only is it okay to do, but walking around with them while inserted might actually help further strengthen your pelvic floor. “By standing upright, you’ll contract your muscles to withstand the weight of the balls and the gravitational pull,” Bryan explains. “Just remember, start with smaller weights and increase the size gradually.”

Plus, walking around with Ben Wa balls is, like, super-sexy, discrete fun too. Like, hi, going to dinner or an event? Wear them while you’re there. “It may take some getting used to, but a lot of my clients find the idea exciting and kinky,” says Duval.

Are there any risks?

It is possible to go overboard with the Ben Wa balls. Physical therapist Rachel Gelman of Pelvic Health and Rehabilitation Center in San Francisco says overexerting your PC muscles can also cause harm. Gelman says if you do choose to use Ben Wa balls, make sure you also relax your pelvic floor afterward, just like any other workout.

Dr. Ross also says that leaving them inside the vagina for too long can stress the pelvic-floor muscles and cause vaginal infections. In order to avoid infection, she says to make sure you’re cleaning the balls with a vagina-friendly, fragrance-free soap and warm water after each use.

Now if you want to use them for sexual stimulation, keep the following in mind:

Dr. Howe says not to leave them in for more than six hours in case you place too much pressure on your urethra, but it seems unlikely that you’d put the balls in and want to leave them in place all day anyway.

Dr. Ross recommends using them for 20 to 30 minutes a day, squeezing your pelvic-floor muscles together in reps of 15 or 20. If that seems too long or too little, chat with your doctor to determine the appropriate amount of time for you. .

If you start to smell an odor or get a discharge, you should take it as a sign to remove your Ben Wa ball and clean it.

Also, the best materials would be non-porous like metal (stainless steel) or glass. But just so you know: Dr. Landry says the material can also impact a user’s overall experience. She says, “Compared to plastic Ben Wa balls, stainless steel Ben Wa balls are typically more difficult to hold in.”

As for removal? It probably won’t be as difficult as you think. While Ben Wa balls are made of metal and don’t come with a string, there are newer versions with silicone strings that make removal much easier.

Dr. Landry says that thanks to your cervix, the balls can’t migrate beyond your vagina. So don’t worry about losing them inside your vagina. Dr. Landry says, “If you are having difficulty removing the Ben Wa ball, just relax, change your position, and / or bear down.”

Oh, and please remember that Ben Wa balls do not belong in your anus. Dr. Landry says they can easily fall too far into your colon.

Bottom line, if you choose to use them for sex purposes, don’t go overboard. As Dr. Howe says, as with everything in life, moderation is key when it comes to Ben Wa usage.

Below, a roundup of some of the best-selling Ben Wa balls on the internet.

1. CalExotics Kegel-Training Strawberry Set

Kegel Training Set Strawberry

Cal Exotics babeland.com

$ 62.99

The six strawberry-shaped Kegels gradually increase in weight from 45g to 115g and they’re color-coordinated so you’ll know where you are in the system without having to physically pick up and test the weight of each strawb. The set also comes with recommended exercises (they suggest inserting, then squeezing for 10 seconds, relaxing for 10 seconds, and then doing 10 reps at a time.) This is good because you’ll be less likely to overdo it if you follow their guide.

2. CalExotics Kegel-Training Mango Set

Kegel Training Set Handle

Cal Exotics babeland.com

$ 34.99

This one is also made by CalExotics like the strawberry set, and at $ 32 for three balls, it’s conveniently half the price of the larger strawberry set if you just want to dip your toe in the waters of Kegel balls without the $ 60 commitment. These include a 45 g, 60 g, and 75 g set (although the color gradation isn’t quite as easy to follow as the strawberries). Also comes with recommended exercises so you can clench responsibly.

3. Lovelife Krush Kegel Exerciser

Lovelife Krush Kegel Exerciser

OhMiBod babeland.com

$ 149.00

If you lurv data and smart workouts, the Lovelife Krush Kegel Exerciser is def gonna haunt you until you buy it. A scored workout where you can see your improvements over time? Commence PC muscle FOMO starting … now. The Krush isn’t as Ben-Wa-bally as y’know, actual free floating balls, but the hourglass shape makes it pretty clear that Ben Wa balls had an influence in the design here. For what it’s worth, I’ve personally tried this out, and I was disappointed in my lack of superhuman PC muscles, but alas!

4. Lelo Luna Beads



These best-selling beads come in two sizes, classic and mini, and are pretty universally loved across the board. I have friends who have tried them separately and both raved about them. Each set comes with a two sets of weighted beads (one lighter and one heavier), so you can mix and match or work your way up as you get more comfortable. There’s a silicone strap that connects both beads, a removal cord, and each plastic bead has a smaller, weighted metal bead inside. There’s enough space between the outer plastic casing and the weighted ball that you can feel the balls roll and move around inside the plastic as you move around.

5. Lovehoney Main Squeeze Single Kegel Ball

Single Kegel Ball

Lovehoney lovehoney.com

$ 12.99

If you’re looking for a no-frills entry-level Ben Wa ball, try this purple Lovehoney toy. The single ball is made of smooth, seamless silicone for easy cleaning and a comfortable experience. Because it’s silicone, make sure you’re using a water-based lube to insert! After that, you should be good to go!

6. Kegel Toner Balls

Lovehoney

Inner Goddess Kegel Toner Balls

Fifty Shades of Gray lovehoney.com

$ 24.99

If you want the temperature play options of OG Ben Wa balls with the modern convenience of a pull cord, try these. The metal balls have a silicone strap, which makes removal super simple — but if you want to turn up the intensity, pop the balls out and use them without the strap.

7. Black Obsidian Ben Wa Balls

Ben wa balls

Love Stone yoniegg.com

$ 49.00

Dr. Howe likes these as they’ve been recommended to her by patients and physical therapists. “They are not permeable, so they are easy to clean and won’t harbor bacteria as easily.”

