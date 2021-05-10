What are arrhythmias? Types, symptoms and treatment

05/10/2021 at 10:09 CEST

Any alteration of the normal heart rhythm is considered an arrhythmia. According to data provided by the Spanish Heart Foundation (FEC), in Spain, more than one million people over 40 years of age suffer from atrial fibrillation, which is the most common type of arrhythmia.

If the arrhythmia is that the heart beats too fast, it is called tachycardia. If you do it excessively slow, it is called bradycardia. And it can also happen that it is an irregular heartbeat.

Cardiac arrhythmias can cause a fluttering sensation in the chest or a racing heart, and they can be harmless. But some cardiac arrhythmias can cause uncomfortable signs and symptoms and can sometimes warn of an immediate danger to health, which could even have the worst prognosis.

But some of those who suffer from it do not know it yet, since experts estimate that around 10% of them do not know that they suffer from this pathology.

And this is one of the characteristics of arrhythmias, which, although they can give symptoms such as “palpitations, chest pain, dizziness or even loss of consciousness, they can also go completely unnoticed”, explain cardiologists.

Why does an arrhythmia occur?

This is how specialists from the prestigious Mayo Clinic, founded in Rochester, Minnesota, explain how the heartbeat works:

– The heart is made up of four chambers: two upper chambers (atria) and two lower chambers (ventricles). The heart rhythm is normally controlled by a natural pacemaker called a sinus node, which is located in the right atrium.

The sinus node produces electrical impulses that normally start each heartbeat. These impulses cause the muscles in those two upper chambers (the atria) to contract and pump blood to the ventricles.

But those electrical impulses pass through a group of cells (called atrioventricular node) that slows them down a bit to allow the ventricles to fill with blood. And so when electrical impulses reach the muscles of the ventricles, they contract to pump blood to the lungs or the rest of the body.

The rate of our heartbeat at rest should range between 60 and 100 beats per minute.

If our heart exceeds 100 beats at rest we could speak of tachycardia. And if he falls below 60 it would be bradycardia.

But there are times when this rhythm is altered for different reasons:

• The electrical impulse that generates the beat is not generated properly.

• The electrical impulse originates from the wrong place.

• Pathways for electrical conduction are altered.

Types of tachycardias

We could divide them into those that occur in the atria, of which the most frequent would be:

• Atrial fibrillation It is a fast heart rate caused by chaotic electrical impulses that produce rapid, uncoordinated and weak contractions of the atria.

It usually causes a rapid and irregular rhythm of the ventricles. And although it can be a temporary problem, it is usually associated with serious complications such as stroke.

• Atrial flutter. It is very similar to fibrillation, but with more organized and rhythmic electrical impulses.

It can also lead to serious complications like stroke.

And the tachycardias that occur in the ventricles, of which would be the most frequent:

• Ventricular tachycardia. Rapid heart rate that does not allow the ventricles to fill and contract effectively to pump enough blood to the body.

It is a medical condition that may not cause serious problems in people with a healthy heart, but it can be an urgent medical emergency in people who already have heart disease or a weak heart.

• Ventricular fibrillation. When fast and erratic electrical impulses cause the ventricles to flail with ineffective pulsations, instead of pumping the blood that the body needs.

It is a fatal problem if the heart does not return to a normal rhythm in a matter of minutes.

• Long QT syndrome It is a disorder that carries an increased risk of having a fast and erratic heartbeat. They can cause fainting and even life-threatening, causing sudden death.

How is it diagnosed?

As we have already seen in some cases, this pathology may not cause symptoms, and the diagnosis would arise, in those cases, by chance during a routine check-up.

The electrocardiogram is the most common test to detect arrhythmias, although as cardiologists explain it has a disadvantage, and that is that it «only records the cardiac electrical activity at the time it is being performed and, therefore, only shows us if there are arrhythmias at that moment”.

When symptoms such as palpitations, chest pain or dizziness appear, the best way to diagnose is to use a Holter monitor, a small device to which we will be connected for about 24 hours and which will record our cardiac electrical activity throughout that time.

In the event that the specialist suspects that the arrhythmia may be related to physical effort, the patient can be subjected to a stress test.

Treatment

When it is determined that the patient does indeed suffer from alterations in his heart rhythm, the treatment will depend on the type of arrhythmia he suffers (bradyarrhythmias or tachyarrhythmias), what causes them and the peculiarities of the patient.

In the case of bradyarrhythmias, it may be necessary to place a pacemaker, which will record the electrical activity of the heart and stimulate it when necessary.

In the case of tachyarrhythmias, it is usual to resort to taking specific medications for this type of pathology.

“However, sometimes electrical cardioversion must be performed to eliminate the arrhythmia. It may also be necessary to treat arrhythmias by ablation, which consists of applying electrical currents that cause small burns, canceling the areas responsible for the arrhythmias, “they explain from the FEC.

In any case and regardless of the medical treatment that is prescribed, if you have suffered an arrhythmia, experts in cardiology recommend:

• Eat a healthy diet.

• Practice moderate exercise on a regular basis.

• Reduce the consumption of alcohol and other stimulants as much as possible.

• Keep heart risk factors under control, such as cholesterol, hypertension, diabetes or obesity.