The Minister of Public Works of the Nation, Gabriel Katopodis, assured today that “public work is an engine of the economy” and that the Government “has the decision to start it” with a plan that includes more than 270 ventures that “will generate 45,000 direct jobs throughout the country” in the next 45 days.

Katopodis, in an interview with ., announced that “a national plan is being implemented that includes 270 works that in 45 days will generate 45,000 direct jobs”, that is, a thousand daily employees.

The plan, that was anticipated by El Cronista, is the so-called “Country Works”, which includes everything from hydraulic and sewage constructions together with Aysa in municipalities to parts in schools, pavements, routes and roads. In more detail, the works include urban pavement, the construction of health centers, heritage works,

social facilities and educational centers. Work will also be carried out on the treatment of sewage, the provision of drinking water, the maintenance of water basins and towpaths, among others.

Here is the complete list of works and the places where each one will be done.

“Based on an agreement between the Ministry of Public Works, the Construction Workers Union (UOCRA) and the Argentine Chamber of Construction (CAMARCO), a Work Plan was prepared to Reactivate Public Works, which will prioritize the work to open sky and the safe transport of workers “, explains an extension document to which El Cronista agreed.

In the total works, some are planned for the medium term, so it is expected that they will be completed next year or even later.

The details of the works that the Ministry will reactivate through its decentralized areas and organizations include 11 works by the National Entity for Water Works of Sanitation (ENOHSA); 23 of the National Highway Administration (DNV); 46 works of the Secretariat of Infrastructure and Water Policy (SIPH); 69 of the Ministry of Public Works (SOP); and 93 of Aguas y Saneamientos Argentinos S.A. (AySA).

“For each direct job job, three or four indirect jobs are generated, that is why the Government maintains that public works are an important engine of the economy,” the official emphasized today.

The minister confirmed that “the companies that won the tenders must guarantee the transfer of the employees to continue with the sanitary protocols “ that were imposed in times of pandemic to prevent the spread and spread of Covid-19.

In early March, when the coronavirus had not yet spread in the country and discussions about its impact were just beginning, Katopodis gave some details about an ambitious program for access to drinking water and the expansion of the urban sanitation network.

It was in the framework of the event organized by the Andean Development Corporation-Development Bank together with the Argentine government, for the 50 years of the multilateral financial institution.

Katopodis said at the time that in the country “there are 7 million Argentines without safe and potable water, and 20 million who do not have quality and healthy drains.” After emphasizing that “water is a public good, a priority and an urgency”, the minister explained that of the 7 million people without access to water, the situation of 5 million is resolved with works of medium complexity.

Today, meanwhile, in the interview with Telam, Katopodis also took stock of actions carried out and said that “in little more than a month we built 12 modular hospitals in the country to meet the demand that the coronavirus could generate” and He announced that “between Monday and Wednesday they will all be equipped.”

“We did the hospital works following strict sanitary protocols, this implies that at the end of the daily work, the workers went to rest in hotels in the area until the works were finished,” he said.

“The focus is placed on workers arriving and returning safely and if there is evidence of noncompliance by the company on this point, the work is suspended,” said Katopodis.

