What are and how do Sticky Keys in Windows 10 work? Technology

Sticky Keys can be your best friends or your worst nightmare in Windows 10. Here we explain what they are for and how to activate or deactivate them depending on your tastes.

Windows has many shortcuts, commands, and hotkeys to make it easier for all types of users to use its operating system. The Sticky Keys, for example, facilitate access to some functions when we do not have both hands to use commands.

These special keys are a function intended for people with less accessibility. Instead of pressing both keys in a command at the same time, you can press one modifier key, release it, and then press the other. Modifier keys are Shift, Ctrl, and Alt.

How they work the sticky keysBut not everyone needs or prefers them. At certain times they can be more of a nuisance than a help and that is why many users keep them deactivated. These are the different processes that you should know.

Windows 10 has many good things, but also a few that drive us crazy. We teach you how to deactivate them once and for all.

From Windows 10 Settings

Pressing the Shift key five times in a row (The one with the arrow under Shift.) The window you see in the main photo of this article appears. There Windows asks us if we want to disable the hotkeys. You can choose yes or no, but this change will be operational temporarily, to deactivate or activate them completely it is necessary to enter Settings or the Control Panel.

If you click on the phrase in blue “Deactivate this keyboard shortcut …” you will go directly to the hotkeys section in Settings. You can also follow these steps: Settings (Windows keys + I)> Accessibility> Keyboard> Special keys.

Checking the box “Press one key at a time for keyboard shortcuts” will open a series of secondary options that we can configure to our liking. You already have them activated and configured. You can too uncheck everything to never know about these hotkeys again. When you close the Settings window, all the changes will have been saved.

From the Control Panel

You can also carry out this process from the Control Panel. The process is very similar: Control Panel (find it in the start menu)> Accessibility> Ease of Access Center> Make keyboard easier to use> Make typing easier. In this section, check Activate Special Keys and enter Configure Special Keys to see all the options you have.

This process is the same both to activate them as to deactivate them when you feel like it. You can also adjust them as is most comfortable for you. They can be a bit confusing at first, but once you’ve been putting these keys to the test for a while they can be of great help.